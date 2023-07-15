Nyck De Vries was ousted after just 10 races of his F1 rookie season after failing to match Yuki Tsunoda, and Red Bull have called up their third driver Daniel Ricciardo to replace the Dutchman starting at the Grand Prix. Hungary next week.

Despite not having precise expectations for his first races with the team with which he made his debut in F1, Ricciardo is aware of the great challenge that awaits him in a team in difficulty, currently last in the Constructors’ championship.

“I’m enthusiastic. It’s definitely a challenge for me, as I get involved and try to make the leap in quality,” Ricciardo said in an interview on the F1 YouTube channel. “But I also feel I’ve been through a lot in the last few years and so I’m not afraid of anything that will be offered to me.”

“I realize the car will have its limits. It may not have the same grip as the Red Bull I drove a few days ago, but if it’s relatively balanced then it’s something I can work on.”

“They expect results, performance, but I think until I get in the car it’s difficult to define what it is. Is it a P8? Is it a P14? I don’t think there will be pressure until the summer break.”

“But I don’t even expect to start slowly. I want to start strong right away and try to put to use what I’ve learned in this period of break”.

Ricciardo’s surprise call-up came mid-season in his sabbatical year, after a difficult two-year spell at McLaren. Although Helmut Marko’s phone call came much earlier than expected, the Australian said it came at the right time for him, who has a desire to return.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

“I didn’t need to think much about it. Coming back to this (Red Bull) family, I feel like I’m living it all over again and these are the callings I was getting before.”

“So, there was no question that I was going to say yes. It was just reality: It was going to happen very soon.”

“I’ve been a part of the Red Bull family for a long time. And I know these things can happen. So while I was definitely going to take a break this year, deep down I knew maybe I’d get a call.”

But Ricciardo’s desire to get back on track didn’t die overnight, after admitting he had “fallen out of love” with F1 towards the end of last year.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner said earlier this year that the team hardly recognized the aging Ricciardo in his first simulation sessions as third driver.

Ricciardo revealed that after a few sessions however he started to feel like himself again.

“Coming back to Red Bull and the welcome I’ve had on rejoining that team has been, in a good way, a bit overwhelming,” he explained.

“After doing a few simulation sessions I started feeling like myself again. And that brought me back to Daniel’s normalcy where I fell in love with the sport again and am ready to go again.”

A visit to the Super Bowl and subsequent appearances at the Australian and Monaco Grands Prix rekindled the flame further, with Ricciardo realizing he wanted to be part of the show again.

“It was probably around the time I went to the Super Bowl, when I started being in a competitive environment again, that I started to get some of those feelings back,” he added.

“And I told myself that this feeling hasn’t gone away yet, that I’d like to be in the limelight and competing right now. It was definitely a moment where everything started to turn around.”

“In Melbourne, I wasn’t foaming at the mouth yet, but the feeling was growing.”

“In Monaco I watched qualifying, which was very exciting. And that’s when I started thinking: ‘Ah, it would be really fun to be in the car here.'”