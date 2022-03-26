It rains in the wet at McLaren, even if in Jeddah they almost always see water only thanks to the Red Sea. Daniel Ricciardo was penalized by three positions to be served on the grid in tomorrow’s race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

According to the report drawn up by the race commissioners in document 40 of 27 March 2022, at 00:18 local time, the Australian driver hindered the car number 31 at turn 9, Esteban Ocon’s Alpine A522, breaking article 37.5 of the sporting code of Formula 1.

For this reason, the commissioners have inflicted on Ricciardo 3 penalty positions to be served on the grid tomorrow and 10,000 dollars for the team. That’s not all, because Ricciardo also received a penalty point in his driving license (the first point in 12 months, so he won’t have any problems).

Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and representatives of their respective teams appeared by the stewards at the end of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver admitted that he did not know of Ocon’s Alpine arrival and that the team did not warn him.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The McLaren team rep confirmed Ricciardo’s version, stating that the team made a mistake in not warning Daniel of the imminent arrival of Esteban Ocon, who was speeding up his flying lap.

Ocon was then forced to abort his ride. Fortunately for him, the event did not affect Esteban’s performance in any way, and he was able to take the Alpine to fifth place. Tomorrow he will start in the third row, next to George Russell’s Mercedes W13.

Due to the 3-position penalty to be served on the starting grid, Ricciardo will be forced to start from the 14th box of the grid, or from the seventh row.