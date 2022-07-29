The rules? In Formula 1 they are made on purpose to be interpreted and, perhaps, circumvented. When the FIA ​​wrote the 2022 technical rules, it had paid a lot of attention in an attempt not to generate too many vortices that could dirty the wake, because they would have prevented the following cars from staying close to favor the spectacle and overtaking.

And so the lateral bulkheads of the rear wing disappeared as they had been intended until last year, requiring that the transition between the two wing profiles and the endplate took place with curved lines and with well-specified radii, without edges. that could generate eddies.

Detail of the rear wing of the Aston Martin AMR22 with the bulkheads raised from the main profile Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But the imagination of the team technicians goes far beyond the constraints of the rules: the proof is offered by Aston Martin which in Hungary, a track where maximum aerodynamic load is required, has brought an unprecedented rear wing that is destined to make school. .

What is striking are not the main profile with a very long string or the movable flap with an element with great incidence and V-shaped nolder, but the reappearance of a real lateral bulkhead that “closes” the space of the rear wing, proposing concepts that seemed lost forever and that we used to see until 2021.

Detail of the rear wing of the Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Let’s say right away that the FIA ​​has declared this solution perfectly legal, which is destined to cause much discussion in the paddock, because it opens a new line of research on which everyone will work, since the solution by Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto allows to increase the downforce, giving the rear wing more value than legislators wanted to attribute in the downforce generation.

The Aston Martin solution required a very careful study in order to comply with the volumes and measures required by the standards: the vertex of the truncated cone bulkhead strikes the eye, allowing the flap to be raised to the height of the mobile flap. The exercise, however complex, should give good results on a track like the Hungarian one.

Aston Martin AMR22, double splitter detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Silverstone team, unjustly accused of copying Red Bull when it introduced the revised and corrected AMR22 in Spain, is proving to be able to bring innovative ideas to the fore such as the double splitter immediately copied by Ferrari and then taken up by many cars. of the deployment. Now is the time for the rear wing?