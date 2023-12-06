by STEFANO OLLANU

6 Sprints also in 2024

On Tuesday morning, the Formula 1 has formalized the decision to confirm the number of 6 Sprints for next season. The venues for the fast races on Saturday will be two new ones, such as Shanghai and Miami, and four events in continuity with the past, such as Spielberg, Austin, San Paolo and Lusail. However, the Baku and Spa-Francorchamps stages will leave the scene from the Sprint weekend. With 24 GPs on the calendar and 6 Sprints, F1 will reach the record figure of 30 starts.

GP Circuit Date China Shanghai April 19-21 Austria Spielberg June 28-30 USA Austin October 18-20 Brazil Sao Paulo November 1-3 Qatar Lusail November 29 – December 1

A format that will change

As mentioned in the document released to the press, the will is to further rationalize the weekendcreating a sort of ad hoc space to separate the Sprint activities from those of the Grand Prix.

The specialized site Cars, Motor and Sport revealed that the proposal that will be brought to the F1 Commission in January will be the one to dispute the Sprint Shootout – the qualification for the quick race – on Friday afternoon, with the actual Sprint which will be brought forward to Saturday morning. The aim is to have the two Sprint events back-to-back, with qualifying for the GP taking place on Saturday afternoon. According to the German publication the teams would have reached an agreement on this aspect, but not yet on important details such as Parc Fermé. The possibility on the table is to allow teams to modify their cars between the Saturday morning Sprint and qualifying for the Saturday afternoon GP.

Inverted grid avoided for 2024?

In recent days there has been talk about the possibility of doing so run the Sprints with the grid reversed (reverse order compared to the world ranking) with the aim of livening up and creating movement in a fast race which more often than not proved to be a faithful appetizer to the Sunday race.

The inverted grid proposal is there, but the teams seem to be resisting – according to what he reports Cars, Motor and Sport. Self it will most likely be rejected for 2024the idea will not be abandoned for the future, although from F1 there is a desire to create a fixed format, which will not undergo changes every year, including the number of Sprints, destined to remain fixed at 6 in the medium term.