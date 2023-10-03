Let’s try to make an effort of imagination: what will Formula 1 be like in 2026? The technical regulations relating to the power units have been defined for some time (the latest draft was dated 20 June), while in terms of chassis and aerodynamics we are still at sea. There is a lot of anticipation, but there are few certainties.

The orientation is to go for single-seaters with low aerodynamic resistance, because the internal combustion engine will only account for 50% of the power produced (around 550 horsepower), given that the rest will come from the hybrid with a 350 kW MGU-K And it won’t be easy to ensure the thousand horsepower over the entire lap, so useful solutions are being studied to avoid seeing cars that are decidedly slower in lap time.

In the exclusive interview that Nikolas Tombazis gave to Motorsport.com after the Italian GP in Monza, some considerations emerged that remain valid: “We will have smaller, less long and narrower cars. The goal is to reduce the weight by about fifty kilos, so we are thinking about narrower wheel sizes and a different rear wing. To reduce consumption we could go down to a 90 kg capacity tank instead of the current one of 110 kg”.

Nicholas Tombazis, technical director of the single-seater sector of the FIA

By deciphering the words of the Director of the FIA ​​single-seater area it is possible to put together some information to build a sort of identikit of F1 2026: there is talk of a significant reduction in the wheelbase (from 3,600 mm to 3,400 mm with a drop of 20 cm in length ), a width of 1,900 mm compared to today’s 2,000 mm, without returning to the narrow machines of 2016 which were 1,800 mm.

But when we talk about rims and tires we simply add that they will be narrower, without giving further indications. The observers’ thoughts, therefore, went to a reduction in width (today the front slick is 305 mm, while the rear is 405 mm) by a value that has not yet been discussed.

Having a narrower tire means improving air penetration with a significant reduction in drag, increasing efficiency and, therefore, performance. On the other hand, there is also a smaller footprint of the tire on the ground which translates into less mechanical grip.

All the reasoning was made with the aim of maintaining an 18-inch rim, given that F1 arrived at low-profile wheels with the introduction of ground-effect single-seaters only in 2022. The transition to large wheels had a cost in terms of weight : over 14 kg, more for the rims than for the tyres.

When you want to fight the mass, it becomes clear that a reduction in the diameter of the rim will also have to be taken into account, without returning to the 13 inches that characterized F1 from the 1960s until two seasons ago. The idea could be to find a good compromise with 16 inches, a new size for the top category of world motoring.

Some may think: but will a solution that has brought F1 tires closer to those of high-performance cars, creating a closer technological transfer between the track and the road, be repudiated after just four years? It is legitimate to ask the question, but the FIA ​​is trying to launch a regulation that is consistent with the objectives.

Since Pat Symonds, director of F1, declared to Auto Motor und Sport that the 50 kg weight loss diet will not be feasible, because it will not be possible to remove more than 20 kg, almost as if to deny Tombazis, a proposal has surfaced of the FIA ​​to go down to 16-inch wheels for the definition of a 2026 car that achieves weight reduction and at the same time also ensures a balance of dimensions that allows the design of well-proportioned and beautiful-looking single-seaters.

In short, the new regulation could become a very different F1 from the one we are used to and, perhaps, there will be a way to break the Red Bull hegemony, as long as Adrian Newey doesn’t invent some other devilry…