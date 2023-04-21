F1 at the Nordschleife

It was 2013, exactly ten years ago, when Michael Schumacher made a demonstration lap behind the wheel of his Mercedes at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, doing so on the occasion of the 24 Hours on the famous German circuit. A track, to be covered over a distance of almost 21 km, which in F1 was also the scene of the German Grand Prix in twenty-two editions from the 1950s to 1976, but which then disappeared from the radars of the Circus as an official event, save for a few sporadic appearances in conjunction with other GT events, such as Nick Heidfeld did in 2007 with BMW-Sauber in 2007.

The return with Ricciardo

Today, a decade after that lap by Schumacher, a Formula 1 single-seater is officially ready to return to the demanding Nordschleife, and it will be the third Red Bull driver to do so: Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, shortly before the 12 Hours of the Nürburgring, will take to the track on September 9th behind the wheel of RB7the car with which Sebastian Vettel won the world title in 2011. In this way the dream of seeing a Formula 1 again after a long time will come true, tackling the 73 bends of theGreen Hellfor years considered too dangerous for the single-seaters of the top series, where Niki Lauda (who also holds the track record in 6 minutes and 58 seconds, albeit in the 22.8 km configuration) risked losing his life in a terrible accident occurred in 1976.

The social post

The track’s Instagram account has also made an appointment for September 9th.

The absolute record

No record hunting

Since then, F1 has never returned to the Nordschleife, despite competing in other GPs on the shorter and safer track of the Nürburgring, the GP Strecke, from 1985 to 2019. Difficult, if not impossible, therefore to think of a return of F1 on the very fast and German circuit, just as it is highly unlikely that Ricciardo could aim to break the track record with an F1. The event will mainly be demonstrative, also and above all to erase the ten-year absence of a single-seater at the Nordschleife.