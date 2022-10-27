A few hours before the start of the Mexican Grand Prix, stage of the last part of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, the world champion Circus finds itself having to deal with a complaint and accusations of absolute gravity by the Institute for Rights and the Democracy of Bahrain (Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, BIRD).

BIRD is a non-profit organization working in the field of human rights defense and promoting democracy and human rights in Bahrain. The institute, together with two survivors of torture in Bahrain (as they are cited in the statement issued by the BIRD in the Italian afternoon) have filed a legal complaint against Formula 1 at the UK National Contact Point (UK NCP), which is based at the UK Department of International Trade.

F1 was sued for violating OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) guidelines regarding the decision to award Bahrain the longest contract in Formula 1 history.

In the press release published by the BIRD you can read the key points of the complaint made to the UK NCP.

F1 would not engage with human rights stakeholders, including human rights organizations, but also lawmakers across Europe, F1 race weekend victims and those who have suffered. reprisals for their human rights work when F1 itself awarded Bahrain the longest contract.

The complaint also states that F1 would not support the victims of abuse directly linked to the grand prix, including Najah Yusuf, tortured and imprisoned for criticizing the GP and whose son is detained in “retaliation” for her activism. “Ignoring these stakeholders violates F1’s human rights policy and risks being complicit in abusing your partners,” the statement said.

Attempts to engage with F1 through correspondence in connection with the award of the contract would also have failed.

“Formula 1 – the statement reads – has not conducted due diligence processes on human rights. There is no evidence that these have been carried out in relation to the recent award of the contract, despite its importance for human rights in Bahrain and the F1’s political commitment to carry them out. The complaint provides a picture of the continuing human rights violations that have occurred in Bahrain since 2011. These include allegations of ‘enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and torture’, which have escalated since 2011 and continue to this day. , with consequences of international condemnation of human rights abuses in Bahrain “.

The document then goes into more specifics regarding the impact of Formula 1 on human rights in Bahrain. According to the complaint: “… the grand prix was responsible for a considerable increase in human rights violations, as the government acted to prevent and suppress protests during the race weekend.”

The same complaint documents the increase in arrests on the occasion of the race starting from 2012 up to 2022. Here are the cases listed:

– On April 21, 2012, anti-government activist Salah Abbas Habib was found dead on the eve of the Formula One Grand Prix. He had participated in a peaceful protest against the Bahraini government and the 2012 Grand Prix. Government security forces violently stopped the protest with tear gas and shotguns at the crowd. Witnesses said security forces prevented Salah Abbas from escaping by shooting him with pellets. Last time he was seen with the government security forces. The following day, the deceased body of Salah Abbas was recovered near the site of the protest. “

– In 2017, “As described above, Najah Yousif was detained and abused due to her peaceful online criticism of F1 Bahrain in 2017. Hajer Mansoor was also detained and abused during that time.”

– Formula One has not assessed the risk of “sportswashing”, a phenomenon now recognized globally. The Bahraini regime has regularly used this competition to improve its image, as the complaint documents:

– On April 20, 2012, in the wake of the Arab Spring protests, the Crown Prince of Bahrain used the race as an example of Bahrain’s unity despite the two-year political crisis and crackdown on protesters, stating: “There are families out there – fathers, mothers, children – who are having the best moments of their lives regardless of ethnicity, sect or social income. So, I’m happy. I go out there, I walk among the people and I feel at ease “.

– In the last F1 race of 2022, the prizes to the drivers were presented by Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, son of the ruler of Bahrain and commander of the Royal Guard of Bahrain. He is said to have been involved in the torture of opposition protesters.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Advocacy Director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), commented: “It appears that Formula One has made the decision to disengage with all stakeholders, in violation of its policy, and turned away from all the experts who tried to warn them of the serious risks to human rights posed by their activities in Bahrain. “

“Our repeated attempts to involve F1 have fallen on deaf ears, particularly since 2021, when we learned that, in the wake of dire human rights violations in Bahrain, F1 was committed to awarding the regime the longest contract in the history of racing. motor racing. We are now stepping up the issue by bringing it before the NCP in the UK. “