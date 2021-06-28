Together with Franco Nugnes, Giorgio Piola and Roberto Chinchero we are going to comment and analyze the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix. On the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen was the protagonist on Sunday.

Virtually unrivaled, the Dutchman dominated by expanding his lead in the drivers’ standings, which now counts 18 points over Lewis Hamilton. And the Mercedes driver could do nothing against Max’s RB16B, raising the white flag.

To underline the good performances of Ferrari, which closed in sixth and seventh place with Sainz and Leclerc. Although dubbed, the SF21 seems to have forgotten the problems that have affected its performance at the French GP. In Maranello we look at the next race – again in Austria – with cautious optimism …