F1 Mexico, the report cards of those promoted

1. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Ex aequo at the top of the podium for the two former teammates, who last year played “let’s love each other” and now can freely send themselves to hell without paying attention to appearances. Norris comes back twice from the bottom: the first time from 17th position, while on the restart he has to lift his foot to avoid ending up in a sandwich. From 14th to fifth with half the race available: without that tragic Saturday, he would almost certainly have finished on the podium. Chapeau to McLaren but also to him, noting how Piastri was in no man’s land (but it was known that he would have done better on European tracks). Ricciardo: on Perez’s weekend he gave them a 0-3 awayeven because Checo he continues to score own goals like Niccolai. But will he be enough to go to Red Bull? And above all, once you are there, what do you do against the automaton?

2. Lewis Hamilton. Sir Lewis would know very well what to do against the automaton, and now he can only hope for one failure by Schumaxer: I realize, we are in the world of the fantastic; but even a flu that debilitates him that much during the race is enough. Jokes aside, the old lion is always there, seeing Leclerc overtaking with two wheels on the grass. He’s just waiting to have the car to roar. May it arrive soon, because if it is true that 2021 happens once every 15-20 years, it is also true that the 2023 World Cup is on Ludovico’s agenda.

3. Alex Albon. If in some remote corner of our brain we thought that a Williams could go to the front row under normal conditions, and we realized that the 90s are long gone, it means you’re doing something special. James Vowles, at least from the outside, gives the idea of ​​having united and given clear ideas to the team; Albon reflects all this on the track and also brings the talent that he has always had, but which could not emerge in Red Bull. For the usual reason.

F1 Mexico, the report cards of those who failed

3. George Russell. AAA looking for the real Russell. He seemed to have come to his senses after the break, and Singapore (minus the final error) seemed to confirm this. He doesn’t even say it’s particularly good this year (in Qatar he could have easily got on the podium but was hit by Hamilton), but the anonymous races are starting to be different.

2. Perez, sr and jr. Checo it’s a lost case. He knew and suffered Max’s law exactly like his predecessors, who, however, unlike him, did not drive one of the fastest missiles in history. He is not capable of resetting himself, he is accumulating negativity: he makes a mistake, and to recover he makes even more mistakes, until he makes it gigantic. Pay attention: from Miami to Hungary a series of blunders, resumes-ina-ina between the pause and then falls back into the vortex from Singapore onwards. Yesterday’s mistake is the result of all the ones he made after the break: could he be one of the last in Red Bull? The always cheerful Perez Sr. doesn’t think so, who on Saturday predicted a ten-year career and a world title for his son, guaranteeing the civility of the Mexican public towards his rivals: result, log on the first corner and saloon brawl in the stands.

1. Aston Martin. Ever since in this free cave (after Monte-Carlo, I think) I wrote that Alonso had finally won a bet and would soon achieve his 33rd victory, Aston Martin became the 1997 Lola, that picturesque tractor on a reward trip to Melbourne. Having put aside the feelings of guilt over yet another lost bet by the Spaniard, what remains is the sad parable of a car that was born second strength and is now struggling to get through Q1. Nando takes revenge for Norris’ joke about Aston Martin developments by eliminating him from qualifying (just kidding), but on Saturday and Sunday the pace of the AMR23 is dramatic. Several rumors have come out, but none of them from a reliable source, about the future of their relationship. I don’t know if and what is true, I’ll just say that Alonso is the last guy in the world I would like to annoy. And there are some touchy people out there.