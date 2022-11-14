F1 | Brazilian GP 2022, the podium of the promoted: Kevin Magnussen, George Russell, Fernando Alonso

1. Kevin Magnussen. Sport is good for this. Because it may be that before going to bed on Friday night, you look at the results and see K-Mag on pole, and then ask for an explanation from the bartender who offered you the latest cocktail, or to the wife / husband about alleged psychotropic substances in the glass of water. But no, all true and without stealing anything. This guy has always had a heavy foot, he just had to be put in the right conditions. It is clear that with the 2020 Haas also Jim Clark looks like Tsunoda. If he has a car, he does him and much more.

2. George Russell. Let’s measure his heartbeat and study him, because this guy is in a class of his own. I’m not talking so much about talent, that’s obvious, but about personality. You chase victory for a year, and when you have it at hand (for the first time in your career, Sakhir 2020 aside) the Safety Car is taking it away from you: do you collapse or stand up? This is where you see who makes a difference, and when it mattered most he kept Hamilton out of the DRS zone. Perfect weekend, deserved victory for a sumptuous season, in which 95% will beat Lewis in the first year. Yesterday we had a collective epiphany: George Russell is a champion.

3. Fernando Alonso. No revelations are needed for Nando, author of a sensational performance yesterday as well. And, for once, fate compensated him, with the final Safety Car that put him back on his feet after yet another mistake in the pits. For a year he was the big brother who had to endure the youngest in order not to take them from his mother. Now that he’s leaving home, he’s slapping business class and in Abu Dhabi he’ll be dressing from Rambo to the cry of “Murd ock (on), I am coming to get you“.

F1 | Brazilian GP 2022, the failed podium: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, couple crisis

3. Max Verstappen. Oh well, when it happens again. Verstappen among the failures, if not now when? Grant it to me, they are whims. Now I also invent some motivation.

2. Charles Leclerc. Everything has been written about Ferrari and, although the choice of intermediates on a dry track was a sticker that was missing from the large 2022 album of pearls made in Maranello, I would look further. Also because I would have nothing else to add to what is written here, here, here and here. Friday the wall gave further proof of itself, but Charles Leclerc he did nothing to avoid yet another own goal in terms of image. But do others have to tell you to go back to the pits if you have intermediate tires and it doesn’t rain? Do you not ask yourself two questions alone when they tell you that you are the only one on intermediate and they even pass you over the halo? Charles had to turn off the radio and go back to the pit lane, stop. If he was looking for it, not only in qualifying but also in the race: was there a need to overtake Norris precisely in driving?

1. Couple crisis. Interlagos has decreed the rupture of some relations and the tightening of others. If love triumphs in Mercedes (but when ever), in Red Bull Verstappen takes away two points from Perez, for unspecified previous rudes: as if a father denied dinner to his son because he beat him at Fifa (in the end the reason for the rejection came, come on). Did he need yesterday’s points? Did he need the Monte Carlo points or the qualification without a wake? So. In Aston Martin Stroll stains the criminal record with another attempted murder, and we’re two in a month. Since we would like to see 20 more drivers on the 2023 gridtaking advantage of the noble Canadian sporting tradition one could evaluate the inclusion of the boy in other professional contexts, daddy pays a lot. In Alpine they woke up 21 races late, coincidentally when the fault lies with Nando: Alonso and Ocon have been making a mess since Jeddah, the French radio team very sad not to be overtaken by their mate. Next year we will see even better ones with Gasly, certainly more talented, equally French, but also less solid and shrewd. Ferrari: bah, honestly talking about the crisis with Leclerc because there is no exchange of position seems excessive to me. There is a different kind of distance in Haas: tomorrow – or in any case in days – Schumacher’s rejection could arrive. Of course, if you finish last in qualifying while your teammate takes pole, you condemn yourself regardless of whether the games were more or less made. Mick loses, but does Haas – with Hulkenberg – make a profit?

What are yours? And above all, why?