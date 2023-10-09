F1 Qatar, the report cards of those promoted

1. Max V3rstapp3n. Impossible to choose otherwise. Of 17 races he won 14, of which ten consecutive (record), the World Championship closed with six races to spare (record), he will soon demolish his 454 points and 15 successes from 2022: guess what they will be? Well done, record. He has more points than second and third in the standings combined, as of today he would win the constructors’ championship alone and would be +107 on Mercedes. He doesn’t miss half a session, he’s the only one who’s been going strong since lap 1 of PL1. We cannot do more than this, otherwise we would be in the field of robotics and no longer sport. It’s just a shame that he won the title in an anti-climatic context, on the day of a reckless format within a reckless GP. Bored? Ring the bell to Mercedes and Ferrari, who should have fought him: not only did they fail in the assault on Red Bull but they were overtaken first by Aston Martin and then by McLaren. At this rate, he gets bored first.

2. Oscar Piastri. F1 is testing its future on a circuit that normally shouldn’t have any. While Schumaxer greedily takes the stage, Piastri demonstrates that he has the talent to stay up, and perhaps he will have the car. In the first two real chances to win something, once he came second and once first. Finally a rookie which immediately yields: the first after the pandemic. See you in 2024, and many warm regards to that magnificent team that is Alpine.

3. Fernando Alonso’s great predictions. “It’s good that McLaren is confident if it means we beat them in Abu Dhabi”. Four podiums between Piastri and Norris in two races, Aston Martin in free fall and practically recovered. Give me 84 numbers, Nando (seriously, Alfa Romeo would go there: double points placement).

(more seriously, Nando, give them to me).

F1 Qatar, the report cards of those who failed

3. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. On Verstappen’s weekend, Sir Lewis wants to play spoilsport but only breaks his car, crashing it into that of his teammate and costing the team a great opportunity to extend the constructors’ lead to second place. During the Piastri weekend, however, Norris misses the moments that count. Strange, because he’s one of the solid ones, but it can’t be easy to recognize his potential and – for one reason or another – never exploit it for the big target. I don’t think Piastri has anything to do with it, because Norris has already shown this tendency towards self-sabotage on the best (Sochi 2021, do you remember?). Ironically, when his name is in a record (fastest pit stop ever) it is thanks to the team.

2. Sergio Perez. Given that the drivers must be justified for the conditions in which they raced, that of Checo it became a human case rather than a sporting one. Not out of gratuitous malice, but it is clear that the crux of the problem concerns the psychological sphere. Whether it’s lapses in concentration, whether it’s a collapse in self-esteem, He’s no longer on the track and when he’s there he causes damage. Verstappen burned him first with his head and then with his times: but what can a driver think who sees his teammate always winning while he is told that he is ruining the race? Like Albon, Gasly and Ricciardo, he is a very worthy driver, only that he fights against a monster that he cannot beat. He has done and is doing everything to stay in Red Bull, but If he wants to save what’s left of his career he has to leave today.

1. FIA&Liberty. Is it possible to do worse than a driver who in the last three weekends has collected six penalties, two retirements and at most finished eighth with the strongest car in history? Drum roll, eeeee yes, it’s possible. Why Checo it doesn’t do it on purpose, and maybe on another machine it even ends up performing. These are I ran about a chilling weekend despite the heat. The FIA ​​because it agrees to race on circuits that it evidently does not control and must remedy the damage that it creates itself, distorting the weekend. Overlooking the management, which loses three overtakings out of two, and the Sprint format which is only a spoiler of what you will see in the race, but it is possible to do an incredible job on safety in the last 30 years and then send the drivers into disarray on a WRC track (a consonant is silent)? A lead, and here we arrive at Liberty Media, which is on the calendar only because it pays more than the others and which will therefore remain there regardless of everything, with all due respect to the historical circuits: it also happened with the Jeddah missiles and with the Miami asphalt, and who knows what delights Las Vegas will have in store for us. Liberty will also make money by going to increasingly remote circuits, but how much does it lose in perspective by undermining the credibility of F1?