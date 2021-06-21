Formula 1 leaves Paul Ricard in the direction of the Red Bull Ring after having given a race lived on the edge of tension. There is now open war between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with both pit walls called upon not to miss even a comma.

In this analysis, Franco Nugnes, Giorgio Piola and Roberto Chinchero go to dissect every single detail that emerged on the Paul Ricard track. In addition to the fight for top positions, Ferrari is also at the center of attention.

Both Sainz and Leclerc in the race seemed impalpable, forced to fight in the rear for the reinforcement positions until they collapsed beyond the points zone. Definitely the worst weekend of this 2021.

The hope for the Ferrari drivers is to make up for it immediately in Austria, but we must pay attention: McLaren is scary again, and the fight will be very open between now and the end of the year.