Formula 1 and the FIA ​​have responded to the announcement of the collaboration between Andretti And Cadillacswith which the US couple intends to participate in the World Cup in the near future.

“At the moment there is great interest in the F1 project, with a series of conversations continuing which are not as visible as others“, reads the note. “We all want to ensure that the league is able to function. We all want to ensure that the league remains credible and stable, e any entry request from a new entrant will be evaluated by all interested parties based on criteria that meet these objectives. Any request for the entry of a new competitor requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA“.

I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process pic.twitter.com/LQgbYDW0qM — Mohammed Ben Sulayem (@Ben_Sulayem) January 5, 2023

“IS the interest of two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti was particularly welcome global. Any expression of interest process will follow the strict protocol of the FIA ​​e it will take several monthsadded FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

As expected, an immediate response from Formula 1 followed Andretti’s surprise announcement. communicated to him how he simply joined Ben Sulayem’s assist regarding the expressions of interest of the new teams: the Andretti family itself knows well that the decision belongs not only to Ben Sulayem but also to Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media. Either way, it seems unlikely that the team’s entry will happen before 2026: No need to spend resources when the power unit revolution is upon us.