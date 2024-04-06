Suzuka, Japan.- Caress the podium! Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza endorses a fantastic weekend in Japan by obtaining your best result in a 'Quality' of the season 2024 of Formula One.

For the first time this year we will see mexican pilot start from the top of the grill upon completion in second place.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

'Checo' Pérez will accompany his squire, Max Verstappenwho got his fifth 'Pole Position consecutively; third in the Suzuka Circuit.

'Checo' Pérez will start 2nd in the Japanese GP

Twitter Oracle Red Bull Racing

The Dutchman beat him by 66 thousandths Sergio Perezmaking it known that on this fourth date he will be the main adversary of the three-time world champion in it Country of the rising sun.

Max Verstappen achieved 'Pole Position'

Twitter Formula 1

Lando Norris,-competitor McLaren-, he wanted to scare Sergio Pérez by taking the subleadership with seven minutes to go classificationbut tapatío moved it to the third position after maneuvering like an ace behind the wheel.

He Japanese Grand Prix It will take place this Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 10:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). This is how the grill will be formed in Suzuki:

Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Jr. Fernando Alonso Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc George Russell Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Nicholas Hulkenberg Valtteri Bottas Alexander Albon Esteban Ocon Lance Stroll Pierre Gasly Kevin Magnussen Logan Sargeant Zhou Guanyu

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.