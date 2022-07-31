The Hungarian Grand Prix (Magyar Nagydíj) is a disputed car race for the first time in 1936 in Népliget and won by Tazio Nuvolari in an Alfa Romeo of the Scuderia Ferrari. It was not raced again until 1986, the year in which it entered the Formula 1 calendar, in which it is still present today, and was raced on the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest. It is a track, however, where it is very difficult to overtake, and consequently it is important to have a good race strategy, or to start from pole position.

Even the individual episodes, however, are part of the history of the Hungaroring, in fact how not to forget among them the famous overtaking of Nelson Piquet with the Williams Honda in 1986 against a then young Ayrton Senna (Lotus Renault) near the braking point after the main straight. Or the unfortunate second place obtained in 1997 by Damon Hill in the Arrows, the Cinderella single-seater of the grid, which on that occasion had dominated the race until the last lap when a mechanical problem allowed Jacques Villeneuve in Williams Renault to overtake the British and to go and win the race.

More recent episodes concern the infighting between teammates, one above all the violent controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso in 2007, when both were racing for McLaren. The Spaniard, who is now a Ferrari driver, stayed a few seconds longer in the pit lane during qualifying, while his team-mate arrived to change the tires. That delay cost Hamilton pole and handed it over to Alonso, who, however, was demoted by the commissioners for hindering the British.

In the past there have also been races full of twists, such as the comeback of Nigel Mansell in 1989, who started 12th and won the race, or the incredible race in 2006, but only animated by the rain (the only edition with a wet track). , which saw Jenson Button take his first Formula 1 victory.

Register of Honor GP Hungary

1986 – Hungaroring: Nelson Piquet (Williams)

1987 – Hungaroring: Nelson Piquet (Williams)

1988 – Hungaroring: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1989 – Hungaroring: Nigel Mansell (Ferrari)

1990 – Hungaroring: Thierry Boutsen (Williams)

1991 – Hungaroring: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1992 – Hungaroring: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1993 – Hungaroring: Damon Hill (Williams)

1994 – Hungaroring: Michael Schumacher (Benetton)

1995 – Hungaroring: Damon Hill (Williams)

1996 – Hungaroring: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1997 – Hungaroring: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1998 – Hungaroring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

1999 – Hungaroring: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

2000 – Hungaroring: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

2001 – Hungaroring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2002 – Hungaroring: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2003 – Hungaroring: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2004 – Hungaroring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Hungaroring: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren)

2006 – Hungaroring: Jenson Button (Honda)

2007 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2008 – Hungaroring: Heikki Kovalainen (McLaren)

2009 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2010 – Hungaroring: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2011 – Hungaroring: Jenson Button (McLaren)

2012 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2013 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2014 – Hungaroring: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2015 – Hungaroring: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Hungaroring, Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2018 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 – Hungaroring, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Hungaroring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2021 – Hungaroring: Esteban Or with (Alpine)

2022 – Hungaroring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)