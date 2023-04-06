‘Historic’ Sunday in Australia

“We will talk about it in Baku”. As Max Verstappen at a press conference in Melbourne he evaded – urged by Fernando Alonso – hastily the answer on his impressions on what happened in the Australian Grand Prix, a race that recorded three red flags. What happened at Albert Park has obviously been the subject of reflection and criticism, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff who has come to wonder what exactly are the situations in which suspension of the race becomes preferable to using the Safety Car. What the two-time Red Bull world champion said must not be ignored in Azerbaijan: the protagonists will have to talk about it, but in the hope that some cornerstones that should not be questioned are not misunderstood.

But what show: Wittich answers only to the FIA

Twice in Australia, Race Director Niels Wittich initially opted to neutralize the race through the use of the Safety Car and then instead decided to suspend the race with the red flag. The gradual transition from the Safety Car to the red flag shouldn’t come as a surprise since both in the case of Alexander going off the track and after Kevin Magnussen’s knockout, there were no conditions of extreme danger to the health of the drivers involved and for the others engaged in track such as to make the red flag immediately necessary. The Safety Car is a tool which above all allows the Clerk of the Course to buy time and then to evaluate subsequent evolutions once the necessary information has been collected through dialogue with the marshals’ service stations on the track. Criticizing the Clerk of the Course’s work when he decides to suspend the race with the red flag after having initially neutralized it through the Safety Car is ungenerous as well as specious. The Clerk of the Course has far more priorities in those excited moments than just having the time to take a look at what teams and riders have established at a strategic level. Stopping in the pits during the Safety Car can be an advantage, but also a risk. To believe that decisions were made on Sunday for the use and consumption of show business and entertainment is a thesis that does not take into consideration the fact that the Clerk of the Course answers exclusively to the FIA ​​which has only one priority which is the safety of the drivers and of the personnel employed at work on the runway.

Drivers without responsibility, a trend to reverse

On the occasion of Alexander Albon’s exit, the race was suspended through the red flag to allow a heavy vehicle to enter the track to complete a cleaning job that could not be done 100% by marshals equipped with brooms. A decision probably the result of an excess of zeali.e. not putting the pilots in the position of having to cross a sector in which the route restoration activity would have been fervent with the transit of a heavy vehicle and the action of the marshals. A dynamic which includes another factor that should not be underestimated in the analysis of what happened last Sunday in Melbourne and why Race Direction decided to move in that way. The factor in question is a category, that of drivers, by now increasingly deprived of responsibility, and it is a trend that needs to be reversed to allow common sense to prevail over the abuse of the red flag to prevent potentially dangerous situations from being created if for example, the obligation to slow down in front of a yellow or double-yellow flag was respected.

In Japan, for example, Pierre Gasly did indeed encounter a heavy vehicle on his way without having received adequate information from the wall, but he then also committed a serious infringement of the red flag speed limits. The last standing start in Australia, two laps from the end, received harsh criticism, but if he had opted for the rolling start, opposite criticisms would have come, perhaps criticizing an overly conservative approach. The riders had the opportunity to play it all in two laps and a few meters were enough to record three contacts (Sainz-Alonso, Gasly-Ocon, Sargeant-De Vries). An exponent of the category – that of the pilots – faced with the decision to start from a standing start declared: “Yes, the chaos is the riders’ fault, but they shouldn’t be placed in those conditions in which it’s normal to play everything because two laps are the only chance”. Verstappen’s affirmation is precisely in this perspective “We will talk about it in Baku” must be understood at 360° also because the protagonists of F1 are an example for the drivers involved in the minor formulas. Without exemplary sanctions starting with compliance with yellow flags, hoping that the management of a delicate moment of a race can be entrusted to the common sense and sense of responsibility of those who are inclined to exploit every limit to gain an advantage (the riders) will be complicated to the point of making a red flag preferable to minimize if not completely avoid the risk of incurring potentially dangerous episodes for the health of all the participants of the race weekend.