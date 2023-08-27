Helmut Marko also knows how to engage reverse if necessary. For nineteen years, the Austrian super-consultant has been in charge of managing the drivers of the Red Bull world, a task that obviously also includes AlphaTauri and the Red Bull junior nursery.

Marko has been celebrated for having chosen and contracted talents of the caliber of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, as well as criticized for management judged on several occasions as too aggressive and conditioned by gut choices.

On the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix “Dr. Marko”, as he is called within the team, sent little reassuring messages to Sergio Perez, letting it be understood in a not so veiled way that his presence in 2024 alongside by Verstappen was to be considered anything but obvious.

It is a typical approach of Marko, which aims to put pressure on his drivers to encourage them to give one hundred percent. In some cases the attitude has paid off, but especially in recent years it has proved to be a counterproductive method, which has ended up complicating the life of pilots already in difficulty even more, making them shipwreck definitively.

Perez is going through a difficult period, which began in the Miami GP and is still ongoing, and the lack of results has always been commented on by Marko with not very reassuring barbs. All this until yesterday. At the end of a qualifying session in which Perez made up for a good second and three tenths from Verstappen, somewhat surprisingly Marko replied to the German media by effectively confirming ‘Checo’ for the 2024 season: “Everything is clear in view of the next season”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, consultant, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Racing

A positive and definitive signal for Perez, which will lead him to take off a considerable amount of pressure. Not all riders react the same way, and Marko finally understood that the Mexican performs better when he has fewer doubts about his future than he does. It is probably no coincidence that last year he won the Monaco Grand Prix right after the renewal that took place two days before the race weekend.

However, there is also another aspect behind Perez’s confirmation. The last potential candidate for the second Red Bull seat was Ricciardo, and the injury that occurred in Friday’s free practice will keep Daniel out at least until the Singapore Grand Prix. If the plan was to evaluate the Australian’s performance, everything is postponed to early autumn, and there are currently no alternatives. Although Red Bull is the only team in Formula 1 to have a second team at its disposal, there are currently no other candidates with the potential of a promotion.

Red Bull hopes that Perez can return to the level of performance at the start of the season, also to tone down the comments that indicate the team as a ‘one man team’, i.e. a group that works exclusively for Verstappen. The margin between the two teammates seen yesterday in qualifying is difficult to explain, more than a second between a world champion and a Grand Prix winner is decidedly atypical.

“How does it look to me? Weird, bizarre – commented Toto Wolff to motorsport.com – Checo is not an idiot, we’ve all seen him over the years, he’s won races and he did it even when he was at Racing Point, so I can’t understand. Max has destroyed every teammate he’s ever had, and I think that’s because of his ability to develop around himself a car that is very difficult to control but obviously also very fast. But one second and three tenths are a lot, and I have no explanation other than to say that… it’s strange”.