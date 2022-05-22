The detachment of Max Verstappen in qualifying from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was not realistic: the world champion had to give up on the last attempt in Q3 due to the lack of opening of the DRS for which he aborted the decisive lap and paid a delay of 323 thousandths from the red of the Monegasque.

Milton Keynes technicians have not yet reached a degree of reliability that puts the Dutch driver in a position to always exploit the full potential of the RB18, a car that has been taken to extremes in various concepts, so it shouldn’t be surprising if he then accuses problems of nature. different.

The movable flap did not work on the long main straight, but then returned to active in the second DRS zone, revealing that even with the new wings Red Bull suffers from the actuation of a system that had given it many headaches at the end of the frantic last season. .

Red Bull RB18: here is the mobile flap open on Sergio Perez’s car Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It must be said that with the wing open, the RB18 maintained a maximum speed advantage of 3 km / h detected by the telemetry in qualifying, a sign that the new aerodynamic package of Ferrari has made it possible to reduce the gap, making the difference that is less striking. it was seen on the other tracks which made it easier for Max to overtake Charles on the straight, while now the operation seems not at all obvious. The Dutchman, therefore, will have to play many of his chances at the start …

Red Bull RB18 detail: the hub carrier has been lightened by the removal of material Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull did not bring big visible technical innovations to oppose the rather substantial package of Ferrari, but continued that work of lightening the individual parts to reduce the minimum weight by another 4 kg: from Milton Keynes, for example, they admitted the removal of material from the hub carriers and there was the further refinement of some parts of the bodywork already stripped in different areas.

This does not mean that Adrian Newey continues the constant development work on the bottom: in fact, near the first cut of the pavement, a small semi-curved nolder has appeared right on the trailing edge, which is in correspondence with a recess that can be seen from the internal part at the root of the side.

Only Max had it in Friday practice, while on Saturday the change was also extended to Sergio Perez. These are micro-aerodynamic updates that are used to optimize the flow and improve the efficiency of the bottom, which is the decisive factor in creating performance with the new ground effect single-seater regulation.

The engineers feared the heat of Barcelona (36 degrees in the air and 45 on the asphalt) and had prepared themselves with the air vents at maximum opening in free practice, but then the Japanese power unit showed no cooling problems, for where the car went into parc fermé much more closed to be more aerodynamically efficient.