Red Bull has brought an aerodynamic modification to Imola to increase the load of the RB18: the aerodynamics of Milton Keynes have mounted a profile on the sides of the keel of the front splitter following a concept that was launched by Aston Martin on the AMR22 and immediately copied from the Ferrari in the F1-75, so much so that the red was already equipped with this aerodynamic element on the day of the presentation on February 19th.

Red Bull RB18, detail of the splitter with the added profile Photo by: Jonathan Noble

More massive changes had been announced on the RB18 that were not seen in the race that opens the European season for the simple reason that the race format with the Sprint Race limits free practice to just one hour before qualifying, which was once not enough to evaluate with back to back tests whether certain solutions work or not.

The Red Bull technicians also worked on the rear brake duct to improve the cooling of the brake caliper: both the air inlet and outlet ducts were redesigned. Small adjustments needed to improve the reliability of Adrian Newey’s car who, with Max Verstappen, had to undergo two retirements out of three races due to power unit problems.