The numbers that emerged from the first day of testing for the Japanese Grand Prix say that Max Verstappen is flying again. There are no doubts about his role as leader, but there are still some reservations about the margins (which were very large today).

Red Bull has found its form again, but so far with only Verstappen, as Perez was one second behind his teammate in both the qualifying simulation and the long run. Two new complete power units arrived at Honda’s home Grand Prix, an extra help on a track where the accelerator is wide open for almost seventy percent of the lap.

Red Bull RB19: flow viz paint was used to evaluate the surface at Suzuka Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Verstappen seemed to have dared something more on the mapping front, and curiously he was the only driver among the ‘big names’ to use two sets of softs in the FP2 session, completing as many qualifying simulations.

In the long runs Max hid a bit, deciding to use a set of ‘proto-2024’ tyres, confirming a great pace, which was by far the fastest, but not without a certain degradation, a problem that haunts in more or least important all the opponents. His average time (over the distance of 9 laps) was 1’37”581, three tenths faster than Oscar Piastri (soft) and Charles Leclerc (medium).

Verstappen confirmed himself to be very fast in the first sector (3 tenths better than McLaren, 5 than Ferrari) in that ‘snake’ which the RB19 interprets better than the competition. In the second and third sections, Red Bull’s partials are not irresistible, being behind Ferrari in T2 and in line with the rest of the group in T3, a very short section.

“Yes, it was really nice on the track today – commented Max – from the first lap of FP1 the car became pleasant to drive again and, overall, I think it was a good day for us, both in the qualifying simulations and in the long run. There is a compact group behind us, but I think we need to focus only on ourselves and try to optimize our performances. If we do this, then I am confident that we will be able to fight for pole, while in the race the opponent will be tire degradation, but there it will be tough for everyone.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The evolution of the track will also have an important bearing on the verdicts that we will see tomorrow in the qualifying session. If no precipitation arrives on the circuit, a significant increase in grip is expected, a variable that the engineers will have to take into account when deciding on the setup.

Red Bull in Perez’s hands appears to have remained in Singapore. Ninth in the qualifying simulation, and one second a lap behind Verstappen in the long run. “We had problems with the balance of the car in FP1 – Checo cut short – we tried to improve it a little in FP2, but there is still work to do. But overall things are going a lot better than last weekend, which is good. I can’t wait for tomorrow’s qualifying to arrive, and in terms of the race I think degradation will be a controllable problem for us, I think we will be competitive.”