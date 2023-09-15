There are two pieces of news arriving from Friday in Singapore, Ferrari starting the weekend by putting two single-seaters ahead of everyone and Red Bull having encountered the worst Friday of 2023. Of the two pieces of news, the most unexpected, and which causes the most discussion, is is the one relating to the difficulties encountered by the champion team of the world championship, which found itself in seventh and eighth position in the day’s rankings, partly consoled by Sergio Perez’s long-run (very good). But in Marina Bay the race pace matters less than usual, the priority is to start in the very first positions.

On the eve of the trip to Singapore, Christian Horner had put his hands ahead: “This track will be one of the hardest of the season for us, the characteristics of the track do not match the strengths of our single-seater, and I think we will have to be right at the top to maintain the winning momentum we have had so far.”

Helmut Marko with Christian Horner and Sergio Perez: Red Bull is suffering in Singapore Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The momentum has not been seen so far, both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have complained of a problematic balance, and all the changes made to the setup over the course of his sessions have produced no results.

“There are several things that we don’t understand – explained Verstappen – we will try to improve in view of tomorrow but the gap to recover is large. We expected some difficulties, but so far it’s been worse than expected, when braking you have the feeling you could end up against the barriers.”

For Red Bull the characteristics of the Singapore track are not ideal. The Marina Bay circuit requires a maximum load setup, while the RB19 finds its ideal comfort zone on tracks where a compromise between downforce and top speed is needed.

In Singapore, even the type of corners is not ideal, practically all ninety degrees, requiring a setup without too many variables, a set-up that so far the two drivers have judged to be difficult due to a lack of grip from the rear axle.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

However, there is also another aspect that some opponents whisper about. From this weekend the new rules introduced by the FIA ​​regarding flexible wings came into force, and obviously there are those who have linked Verstappen and Perez’s ‘no’ day to the crackdown imposed by the International Federation.

For now, however, only suppositions remain, especially considering that Singapore is certainly not the most typical track in the world championship, and drawing conclusions after just one day at Marina Bay risks leading one astray.

On a difficult Friday, Red Bull also had to deal with the affair linked to the statements of Helmut Marko (warned by a letter sent to him by the FIA) and also with the rejection of the proposal to add a fourth DRS zone in the section between the 15 and 16. “I think it would have been a good idea – commented Horner – it would have helped keep the group together, I don’t understand those who opposed it thinking it was something in our favor. When asked to vote, three teams were against it and five didn’t even respond.” The two teams in favor, obviously, were AlphaTauri and Red Bull…