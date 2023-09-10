“I’ve never seen a car close to another in qualifying fail to be close in the race”. Leclerc’s statements at the end in Bahrain perfectly summarized the theme of the 2023 season. At every qualifying Red Bull gives the impression of being attackable, and then expresses an unattainable race pace, without apparently suffering from degradation. The dynamic puts the spotlight on a recurring contrast, that between speed and tire management. The challenge is to transform the aerodynamic potential into sustainable performance for the tyres, without them collapsing under the stress and heat generated. Something that the new philosophy of the machines, the simplified suspensions and the colder tyrewarmers make more difficult.

Manage the pressure

“Is pure performance or tire management better?”. Thus Federico Albano wrote on the pages of FormulaPassion after the Hungarian Grand Prix, a provocation aimed at stimulating reasoning. Even if the second seems like the obvious answer, not everyone can express it in the same way. Simplifying physics, one could say that the performance of a car is based on its grip, therefore on its ability to release horizontal forces that allow it to stay on track, like the tracks for a train. The adhesion in turn is the product of two quantities: the downward push – the aerodynamic load – e the grip of the tireswhat transforms the vertical force into horizontal.

One of the reasons behind the differences between qualifying and the race is that the grip of the tire is not constante, but it depends on several parameters, including pressure. Generally speaking, the lower the pressure, the greater the deformation of the tire against the ground. The result is a larger contact surface with the ground and therefore greater grip. The problem is that once you leave the pits, the work of the tire causes its pressure to tend to increase. The priority is therefore to stabilize it at an optimal value.

“It is important to have ua pressure that allows you to enhance your machine as much as possible”explains Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli. “Maintaining a constant level of pressure, which does not exceed your goal, allows you to perform better”. Mario Isola also expressed a similar concept last season: “The ability to manage the stabilized pressure translates into performance”. On this front, the way the car works means that Red Bull is able to better stabilize the pressures with the pace maintained in the race, while instead suffering in qualifying. “On Sunday we manage to stabilize the pressure better and make the tires work better”commented Max Verstappen already at the beginning of 2022.

Temperature chapter

Another central parameter in tire management is temperature. In fact, as it varies, the pressure also changes, which in the case of the tire affects its deformation on the ground and, as we have seen, the mechanical grip. However, the temperature also influences the state of the materials and the chemical grip, i.e. the ability of the rubber to “glue” to the asphalt. Furthermore, excessively high temperatures cause the tire to degrade and to no longer express the same levels of grip. As with blood pressure, staying within a well-defined range is essential.

Simone Berra explains further: “Thermal degradation, once triggered, is difficult to recover from. It is an irreversible process, which cannot be stopped with a cooling cycle. Maintaining a casing temperature as constant as possible and at levels that allow the rubber to work well from the inside, not just on the surface, allows you to maintain constant performance. Some teams, like Red Bull, are very good to maintain this temperature within the usage window for many laps. Others, however, are able to extract the peak performance on a single lap, but struggle to maintain it for several laps because the temperature tends to go outside the optimal range, not only the internal one, but also the surface one”.

Conflicting goals

If in qualifying the priority is to bring pressures and temperatures immediately to the usable values, in the race it is instead necessary to contain the increase. Ferrari for example is very good at lighting up the tyres on Saturday, while Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo are more able to stabilize the parameters in the race. The problem for them is that the lower competitiveness in qualifying is paid for in positions on the starting grid, finding themselves in traffic and making it difficult to express their potential in terms of race pace. The difficulty lies in finding the right balance, a practice perfectly mastered by Red Bull.

“Some cars are born with the philosophy to heat the tire very well for having it immediately ready in qualifying, having good performances on the single lap. This high temperature, however, in the long run leads to exceeding and going outside the operating window”the comment of the Pirelli Chief Engineer. “On the contrary, there are other teams who have more difficulties in qualifying, because they struggle to get the tire into the correct temperature window. Their philosophy is to keep operating temperatures and pressures as low as possible, and then extract performance at race pace”.

Question of philosophy

Stabilizing pressures and temperatures is the objective shared by all, but the way in which it is balanced with the speed of ignition of the rubber gives rise to different schools of thought. It all depends on how the suspension and the entire car cause the tires to deform, generate heat and work. Simone Berra’s explanation is the perfect image of how the concept of a car is disconnected from external forms, being rather the way the car works to extract performance.

“[La gestione di pressioni e temperature] Depends from balancing and from the machine itself, but also from the management of flows within the circle. It also depends by the geometry of the suspensions and how aggressive they are camber and toe angles on individual cars. It is also related to roll and yaw stiffness and from all these quantities that contribute to the dynamics of the vehicle and influence the behavior of the tires. There is not just one factor, but there are machine philosophies”. To underline the passage on convergence, the subtle mutual orientation of the tires on the same axis. In fact, it helps to appreciate the DAS system of the 2020 Mercedes, which by regulating the front toe-in allowed the tires to be switched on quickly in qualifying. The entire design could then be set up to stabilize temperatures and pressures over the long haul.

The brake tool

Tire management is closely linked to brake management. Despite the increased constraints of the new regulations, teams are still able to use the heat generated by the brakes to warm the tyre, balancing this with the air flowing through the cooling ducts. “It is a very important aspect,” confirms Simone Berra. It is no coincidence that Red Bull is among the teams that have invested the most in updating the front air intakes between 2022 and 2023. “Not just Red Bull, either Mercedes has worked quite a bit in this area. In the past they were free, while now working in this sector is more difficult. Currently the brake management part is regulated, but there are different configurations that can be used”.

“Mercedes is trying as much as possible to manage the tire temperature through the cooling system and it is an advantage that they have found to have less degradation. They also manage to stabilize at lower pressures and to have less degradation, because they slip less. It’s an important point for these machines to work on.” Many times when commenting on Red Bull we have focused on its bodywork, the floor or the DRS. From the brake ducts to the suspension kinematics, however, the super race pace of the RB19 arises from many much less flashy areas.