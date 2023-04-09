During the last Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s track engineer opened up via radio to warn his driver that the “hand brake” button was available. The same communication has already been heard at Red Bull in recent years, giving the idea of ​​a control that simulates the effect of the handbrake on the rear axle used by rally cars to tackle hairpin bends. The fact that it was heard in Red Bull radio communications does not however exclude that other teams also use a similar system. Obviously the Formula 1 single-seaters do not have a handbrake as we know it on everyday cars, but it is still interesting to go and find out more about what the command of the“handbrake”.

The handbrake effect

When faced with a particularly tight hairpin bend, rally drivers apply the handbrake to be able to turn the car quickly. In fact, by braking the rear wheels, the tires reach their grip limit and lock. The rear tires begin to slip, with the rear losing grip on the asphalt so that, taking advantage of the inertia carried through the bend, the car sideways and changes direction rapidly. In Formula 1 it is rare to go to the extreme case of locking the rear wheels, but it is still possible to take advantage of the fact that the tires have a limit of the force they can release. In fact, as the braking force increases, the maximum lateral force decreases and the yaw speed increases, with the car starting to “rotate” on itself to point in another direction. Obviously the phenomenon is useful in tight corners at low speed where the aerodynamic load is low and not very advantageous, but it must be exploited sparingly so as not to wear the tires too much.

Formula 1 single-seaters do not have the traditional handbrake. Similarly, the “hand brake” command cannot simply increase the pressure in the hydraulic circuit and therefore the braking force of the rear wheels. This is explicitly enshrined in thearticle 11.4.2 of the technical regulationaccording to which “No braking system can be designed to increase the pressure in the brake calipers beyond that achieved by the rider applying a force on the pedal”. However, various settings are available from the steering wheel which have an effect on braking behaviour.

Many ways to adjust the braking

The most classic adjustment that pilots make on the steering wheel is that of braking distribution which, based on the force applied to the pedal, establishes how much the front wheels must brake with respect to the rear ones. To this is added the braking migration, which changes the braking distribution during braking itself, moving the brake towards the rear to adapt to the reduction in aerodynamic load as speed drops. Equally important is engine brake adjustmenti.e. the residual braking force on the rear wheels when the accelerator pedal is released, a natural consequence of engine friction which tends to stop the single-seater. Finally, from the steering wheel it is possible to adjust the differential separately for the entry and curve travel phases. In this way, the rider can control how the braking force is distributed between the right and left rear wheels, which can lead to oversteer or understeer depending on the road speed and the steering angle.

The cameras installed in the helmets allow you to appreciate how much all the riders act on the individual parameters described during the lap. The most plausible hypothesis is that by activating the “hand brake” command, extreme adjustments of brake distribution and migration, engine brake and differential are set simultaneously and for brief instants to obtain a particular behavior in curves at low speed. So far Red Bull has played cards open, openly mentioning its handbrake in radio communications, but it would not be surprising if other teams had also developed their own version, protected by less effective names.