That Max Verstappen would be able to have his say for victory in the Miami Grand Prix was expected, even after qualifying which had blocked him in ninth position. A comeback was hypothesized, perhaps favored by the safety car, and a close finish with Sergio Perez. Verstappen won, but what made the news was the way in which the world champion managed to take back what he had missed on Saturday, namely the first position.

There were two crucial passages which allowed Max to obtain his 38th victory: the comeback up to second position (completed in the first fifteen laps) and the phase of the race in which he found himself ahead of Perez on used tyres.

Sergio Perez congratulates Max Verstappen on his victory in the Miami GP Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The start was marked by prudence, Verstappen didn’t take any risks in the first corner, even losing a position, a cautious start also necessary to warm up the hard tires mounted for the first stint of the race. Then the climb began. Surgically he passed Ocon, then Bottas during the third lap, a passage that saw him pass 6″411 behind Perez. No one could have imagined it, but it was the maximum margin that separated the two Red Bull drivers.

In the fourth lap he overtook two opponents (Magnussen and Leclerc) in a single manoeuvre, in the eighth lap it was Russell and Gasly’s turn, then the hunt for Sainz began, which was completed six laps later. Only Alonso remained to be behind Perez, and Max slipped the Spaniard on lap fifteen.

“The impressive aspect of his comeback was above all the pace he managed to keep – commented Christian Horner – Max was in traffic but still managed to reduce his gap from ‘Checo'”. When Perez pitted to switch from medium to hard (lap 22) Verstappen was less than two seconds behind his teammate.

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on the podium in Miami Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After Perez’s pit stop, another race began, with the Mexican (on track with new tyres) chasing Verstappen with the same set of compounds but with twenty more laps completed.

‘Checo”s plan was to reduce the eighteen second gap (detected on his return to the track after the tire change) to less than ten, taking advantage of the new set of tyres. A window of oxygen to manage when Max would have stopped.

“The next 22 laps were a challenge with fast laps – explained Horner – and I have to say that Max with much more used tires was impressive. At this stage he won the race ”.

Perez knew he had no way out if he couldn’t close the gap, but Verstappen responded blow for blow and, when he entered the pits to mount the medium set (on lap 44), the gap on Perez was exactly the same as 22 laps before: eighteen seconds.

At that point it was a formality, and once back on track with the medium set, Max caught up with Perez without any problems. “If we analyze ‘Checo”s race, I don’t think there was anything that didn’t go well – Horner underlined – I simply believe that today nobody would have been able to beat Max”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, victorious in Miami: it is the 38th success in F1 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

There is only one small note to make at Perez’s race. In the first ten laps of the race he was quite conservative due to the feared graining expected on the front right tyre. “I think Perez was monitoring the situation – explained Horner – and only after the first ten laps did he start to push. In hindsight he could have started pushing earlier, the medium tire turned out to be excellent and the confirmation came from Fernando who managed to get to lap 24 without problems ”.

There is also an assessment of the race strategy which contributes to making Verstappen’s race even more important. “Perez started with the medium because from our simulations it emerged as the fastest strategy – explained Horner – while Max only asked for a different choice than that of ‘Checo’, and on paper starting with the hard was not the best , apart from the possibility of exploiting a possible safety car after the second half of the race, but as we have seen there was none”.

In fact there was no chance for Perez to win the Miami Grand Prix, ‘Checo’ had a good race against an opponent who had an extraordinary Sunday.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, makes his pit stop switching from hard to medium tyres Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“The analysis of Max’s performance is also incredible – concluded Horner – his advantage over the whole weekend was exclusively in the first sector, the sequence of turns from ‘3’ to ‘6’, for the rest the Perez’s pace was the same as his teammate’s. It’s hard to pinpoint a technical reason, I just think Max was ‘on fire’ in that stretch all weekend. Sometimes it happens that a difference can be highlighted on a certain track, but it doesn’t often happen that you see something of this magnitude”.

After the disappointment of Baku, and an unlucky qualifying on Saturday in Miami, Verstappen has put things back in order. He did so starting from ninth position against his first opponent who started from pole position, a ferocious performance which ended with the icing of the fastest lap. Those who expected an answer had it all too clear, those who thought they could undermine him were put right.