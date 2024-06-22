Last Wednesday Max Verstappen’s private jet was reported at Bologna airport. There were those who had hypothesized a visit to purchase a road car, in a Ferrari or Lamborghini, but instead the world champion’s destination was the Imola circuit for a test.

The definitive motivation came from Red Bull’s head of engineering, Paul Monaghan, who confirmed the presence of the test team on the track with an RB18. Normally these activities involve young drivers who are given the opportunity to begin to familiarize themselves with a Formula 1 car, but in this case it was Verstappen who took to the track.

But why did Red Bull organize a day of testing on the Imola circuit with the 2022 single-seater? Monaghan himself explained the reason: curbs. The sequence of races that began in Imola and continued in Monte Carlo and Montreal highlighted the difficulties that emerge in the behavior of the RB20 when faced with a circuit that requires the use of curbs.

The car’s bounces undermine the aerodynamics of the car, an aspect that Verstappen has highlighted on several occasions. The overall technical superiority of the 2022 and 2023 seasons allowed us to obtain absolute performances without exploiting every centimeter of the track, but the greater technical balance of this season requires us to do so. “Two years ago they could afford to ride at greater heights – commented an engineer from an opposing team – today we are all at the limit, even them”.

Hence Red Bull’s decision to return to the track where this type of problem emerged for the first time and test the behavior of the two-year-old single-seater on the field and push it to the maximum possible.

“We really tried to give Max a reference to a previous car – explained Monaghan – when you try to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the current car you have no other references and one is led to believe that a problem you see today in past was not present. But there is always doubt, so we decided to offer Max the opportunity to do a field test, allowing him to drive the RB18 to check whether the criticality we are suffering from today was also present in the single-seater or not. Once the tests were over, he gave us his impressions of him, now it’s up to us to decide how to use them.”

Helmut Marko also commented on the Imola test, starting from a point he had underlined after the checkered flag of the race won last month. “That success came only thanks to Max – he commented – as a team we had serious problems managing the car. We returned to Imola to simulate what happened a month ago, even if we can only run with an older single-seater it is still useful.” “The solution is certainly not around the corner – concluded Monaghan – if it were simple we would have already put everything in place”.