There is a hint of bitterness at Red Bull after the French Formula 1 Grand Prix Qualifying, which saw Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez finish in second and third place.

At the end of the Q3 of Le Castellet, the Pole Position went to the Ferrari of the unstoppable Charles Leclerc, who taking advantage of the excellent team play with his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. to offer him the wake managed to place the F1-75 in front of the RB18 for over three tenths.

With Sainz forced to start from the bottom to replace the power unit, Verstappen and Pérez had to content themselves with following the Monegasque, aware that today they were inferior to the Maranello standard-bearer.

“We did well in Free Practice 3, but clearly it’s not Qualifying and we lacked some grip,” commented the World Champion who got off his car.

“It was a bit more difficult than I expected, but overall I think we can be in good shape for the race.”

“The car on the straight is fast, we hope to be able to use the long straights as strengths. It should be hotter in the race, the Ferraris are very fast, but I am confident in starting from the front row.”

If Verstappen has a drawn face, for his part Pérez is a little more satisfied given the effort he had done so far.

“All weekend I didn’t understand anything, it was probably the worst before a Qualifying”, admits the Mexican.

“But in the end we managed to make an excellent recovery and place ourselves well.”

“Surely the goal of the race is to recover and beat the Ferraris, but it will be difficult because today they were undoubtedly very strong. We will see tomorrow how it goes.”

Even the team principal, Christian Horner, does not hide the superiority of his rivals, but hopes that the teamwork that today guaranteed the Prancing Horse the primacy tomorrow will be a winning card for his boys as well.

“The Ferrari generates more downforce, so it did better than us in the driven parts, but in the race we will be two against one, so we think we can play it by exploiting the speed in the straights,” explains Horner.

“Checo managed to recover after suffering Free Practice, it will be our added value. In F1 there have always been strategies linked to team games, we have also seen this in the past, so we will try.”