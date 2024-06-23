Twenty thousandths is nothing, even if these gaps are almost not measurable. They represent the new unit of measurement of this Formula 1, where imperceptible gaps mark the differences. A narrow margin from your opponents allows you to have regrets, to find excuses to justify your performances. And it is no coincidence that, even on tracks where it is not impossible to overtake, track position increasingly counts.

Having a car in front means having to overtake to gain a place in the standings and, when you have high level performances, as happens in this F1, gaining a place becomes very difficult.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull knows this well: the team from Milton Keynes saw their technical advantage at the start of the championship crumble, when it seemed that Max Verstappen had started a season that was a photocopy of the record-breaking one in 2023.

The Dutchman, however, discovered firsthand that the RB20, a single-seater with extraordinary solutions, is actually not expressing the potential that Adrian Newey thought he had put into it. Max must always put his best foot forward to stay at the top with a car that seems to be surpassed by the McLaren MCL38.

Lando Norris took his second pole position in Barcelona with an ease that seemed disarming, despite having a car that had nothing new, while Red Bull fielded an updated version of the RB20 in Montmelò.

The Milton Keynes technicians are working hard to find aerodynamic efficiency from the development, trying in parallel to raise the reliability threshold of the new four-stage cooling system, which is much more complex to manage than a more traditional one.

Red Bull RB20: the new cooling vents seen in Barcelona Picture of: Giorgio Piola

In Spain we saw that the cooling air intakes have been redesigned to ensure the necessary flow rate for the Honda RBPT H002 power unit, but we also saw more profiled bellies in the undercut design, with a decidedly more pronounced undercut as well as different side bulkheads of the rear wing which allowed a beam wing with more surface area.

Red Bull RB20: flow viz on the beam wing and the new side bulkheads of the rear wing Picture of: Giorgio Piola

All this to say that Red Bull is bringing an evolution plan that had already been planned at the beginning of the championship, when the “genius” was still in full swing at the service of Milton Keynes.

This being the case, the world champion team should maintain a margin over its opponents. In reality, the gap is kept open by the talent of Max Verstappen who manages to drive even over problems, while Sergio Perez ended up overwhelmed by a car that is increasingly difficult for the Mexican to fine-tune because it is undriveable.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

And then the dark evil of the RB20 emerges: on the front it is no longer able to attack the curbs as the RB19 did with ease. The specter of understeer always hovers, which represents absolute evil for Max’s driving style, preferring a car that can bring braking to the apex point, counting on a tendency to oversteer which helps to facilitate corner entry.

The problem emerged in Imola on the curbs of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari and was repeated more or less intensely in subsequent events. Pierre Waché, Red Bull technical manager, is evaluating them all to get out of this cul de sac which risks ruining all the development work on the RB20.

Newey has designed a more extreme front suspension, putting the mechanical choices at the service of increasingly advanced aerodynamics. The result is that front handling problems that are not easy to resolve have emerged.

To extract the maximum potential, the car must use very rigid settings which, however, cause the front wheel to bounce on the highest curbs, causing sudden losses in load, causing aerodynamic instability. The engineers in Monte Carlo had tried to soften the setup with the result of seeing the RB20 jump like a… kangaroo.

Red Bull RB20: Adhesive sights appeared in Canada on the front pull rod tie rod Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The good thing is that the Racing Bulls VCARB01, which inherited last year’s Red Bull suspension, does not suffer all these problems. And an in-depth investigation has begun to find solutions to a topic that remains mysterious. In Canada in free practice we saw the pull rod strut with five adhesive “viewfinders” applied. A camera had the task of recording the images to see if the lever under load had deformations such as to cause reactions whereby the car became “deaf” to the adjustments.

Having dispelled this doubt, the investigation moved inside the body, where the front suspension mechanisms are hidden. The doubt has arisen that some elements work in an exasperated way, causing friction that is harmful to the natural functioning of the scheme. It is for this reason that Verstappen returned to Imola this week to check right on the curbs of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP whether Pierre Waché and his associates had understood something. The Dutchman used an old RB18 (with much less complicated suspension), but conditions were simulated which may have given useful indications to understand which path to follow.

Red Bull RB20: one of Sergio Perez’s many front suspension adjustments Picture of: Giorgio Piola

By being able to work without the anxiety of looking for times during a race weekend, useful data should have emerged to guide development. Trying to understand doesn’t mean solving the problem. And the sensation is that in Barcelona, ​​while Max optimized the material available which resulted in an “almost pole”, Sergio Perez, having difficulty with the handling of the RB20, transformed himself into a sort of tester: on his car endless experiments until the end of FP3 to find a basic setup, touching torsion bars, characteristic angles and height in the hope of finding a square.

Comparison between the front wings of the Red Bull Racing RB20: the new one, below, was rejected Picture of: Giorgio Piola

To help the front, the Milton Keynes team also brought two different wings distinguishable by the adjustments of the mobile flap. The new version, designed to ensure greater aerodynamic flexibility, was rejected by Verstappen who preferred to stick with the best-known solution, preferring a more loaded RB20 up front.

From Waché’s sardonic smile one might think that Barcelona could be a starting point for a Red Bull that has to face three races in three weeks…