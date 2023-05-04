Those expecting great things will certainly be disappointed. Ultimately, however, it was difficult to think of a real chromatic revolution to celebrate a sporting event. Red Bull presented tonight the guise in which the RB19s will present themselves at the Miami Grand Prix, the next round of the Formula 1 World Championship which will take place this weekend.

The Milton Keynes team chose a livery created by a fan (Martina Adriano, an Argentine supporter) and take advantage of the two symbolic colors of the city located in the state of Florida, in the United States, i.e. blue and fuchsia, heritage of the 80s back in vogue for a few years thanks – in the sports arena – to the Miami Heat.

In fact, the NBA franchise has been playing and has been playing for several years with one of its official jerseys that bears precisely those colors, both completely and only partially, in the details. Thanks to the technical sponsor who decided to dust off the colors of Miami Vice, a cult TV series produced from 1984 to 1989.

Red Bull Racing livery for the Miami GP, Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Returning to the Red Bull livery, it is clear how the base of the same and the bodywork has remained the same as always. What changes are, at least in part, the sides. From the front wing to the rear wing there are two lines, one blue and one fuchsia, which intertwine starting right from the front wing appendage and ending in the bulkheads of the rear one.

No revolution, therefore, but only a small tribute from the world champion team to one of the events strongly desired by Liberty Media, a symbol of the openness that the promoters of F1 are trying to give to the world champion Circus in a very important market like the United States (because expanding).

This livery is the first of a special series: in every 2023 race to be held in the United States, the team directed by Christian Horner will show off a different livery created by one of its fans through the “Make your mark” initiative. That of Miami will be just the seventh special livery in the history of Red Bull in 19 years of presence in Formula 1.

Red Bull Racing livery for the Miami GP, Red Bull RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen: special helmet for the Miami GP

Not only Red Bull, but also its world champion Max Verstappen will be present at the Miami Grand Prix with a new color. In the last few hours, the Dutchman has unveiled the helmet he will use for the appointment in Florida, revolutionizing the chromatic scale of the colors used this year.

If the basic design remains the classic one, seen several times over the last few years, it is precisely the colors that will make it recognizable that change. Needless to say, also in this case the chosen tones refer to Miami Vice. The base of the helmet is dull blue in front and light blue in the back, while the stripes that are usually red, become light blue. Fuchsia finds its place as a light finish around the blue bands.

Radical change also regarding the colors of the sponsors. With the blue background and the use of a cold color like light blue and a warm one like fuchsia, all the writing on the helmet of the 2-time world champion becomes white – including the Red Bull logo – to create a stark contrast and bring out the sponsors in the new colour.