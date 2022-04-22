In a much longer than expected afternoon, it was just a few minutes that made the difference, a window in the Q3 session between two red flags, the first caused by Kevin Magnussen and then by Valtteri Bottas. At that juncture Max Verstappen was ready to set the time that guaranteed him the first pole position of 2022, seizing the perfect moment in a chaotic day to say the least. When the world champion moved to first position there was still a glimmer of hope for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, the final two minutes and fifty-four seconds before the checkered flag. A chance, however, thwarted by the departure of Lando Norris, who triggered the fifth and last red flag, the one that concluded the long Friday in Imola.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Timing? Not only that, because Verstappen and Red Bull have been able to optimize the only aspect in which the RB18 is confirmed as better than the F1-75, namely the speed in bringing the tires up to temperature. In such a fragmented session it became a not indifferent weapon, and in the end it made a difference. “We managed to find a good overall balance – commented Christian Horner – and Max was ready at the crucial moment, doing a super job. It was an unusual qualifying, and it was important to be able to warm the tires, an aspect that was not perfect in the morning session ”.

There were some moments of tension in the Red Bull garage, as Verstappen got the time trial that guaranteed him pole position by passing in the section where the yellow flag was displayed for Bottas’ stop. In the past there were occasions when the times obtained under the yellow flag regime had been canceled, but in this case Max followed the regulations in force that differentiate the ‘single yellow’ from the ‘double yellow’. In the latter case, Verstappen would not have been able to complete the fastest lap, which the Dutchman would have had to abort instantly, and in any case the time would have been canceled.

But in the case of Bottas’ stop, the warning showed a single yellow flag, and in this case the regulations require the drivers to reduce their speed, which Verstappen did by lifting his foot off the accelerator. The on-board images clearly show that Max also climbs from seventh to sixth gear in full straight, a section that is normally covered in full. Before that stretch Verstappen was one second and three tenths below Leclerc’s time, while at the finish line the gap on the Ferrari driver was 0 ”799.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After the fear, Red Bull and Verstappen celebrated a pole perhaps unexpected but in fact deserved. As soon as qualifying was over, the question immediately moved on to tomorrow’s sprint race and to Sunday’s Grand Prix, that is to say the real possibility that Max could convert pole position into a success. A scenario that contrasts with the Ferrari seen in the FP1 session, but Horner’s hopes are concrete, and he explained it clearly: “Now the challenge will be a good start, a crucial moment. We have seen that we are very fast in the first sector, while they (Ferrari) are very fast in the second ”. Horner relies heavily on the speed of the RB18 and on the fact that the only overtaking point of the Imola circuit is in the first sector, namely the braking at the end of the long straight section.

An intense weekend is expected with two starts and two races with an outcome that is anything but obvious. In this scenario, Red Bull also received the good news of the resolution of the problem that blocked Verstappen in Melbourne. “The Honda technicians have identified and solved the problem,” confirmed Horner, and this is probably the news that even more important than Verstappen’s first pole position of the season.