Adrian Newey does not like at all that the word has spread in the Circus that Ferrari is the most competitive single-seater in the paddock. The British genius shows no signs of slowing down the development of the RB18 although Max Verstappen can count on a 63-point advantage over Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ World Championship.

Milton Keynes’s team is perfectly aware that the gap between the top two in the world championship standings does not reflect the true value on the field so it continues to push in the evolution of the single-seater that continues to change face race after race with a meticulous refinement work.

“Roller shutter” beam wing

Red Bull RB18: the “roller shutter” beam wing with two overlapping elements makes its debut in Hungary Photo by: Uncredited

The Scuderia arrived at the Hungaroring with the declared intent of looking for a brace and Red Bull is ready to counter the Cavallino by showing off a series of updates to the RB18: in the rear we can see a beam wing that breaks with the tradition of the team. and aligns itself with the choices of many with the overlapping of the two “shutter” elements.

The adjustment was necessary because the Hungarian one is a track with a high aerodynamic load, without long straights and fast corners, so downforce prevails over efficiency. It is not, therefore, a question of abjuring a solution that Newey has always kept different from all the others, but rather an adaptation to the circuit.

Large mirrors: testing for 2023

Red Bull RB18: here is the large mirror for experiment requested by the FIA ​​for 2023 Photo by: Uncredited

In this sense, the external casing that covers the rear-view mirrors should not surprise either, decidedly larger than what we have seen so far: this is not a development desired by Red Bull, but rather the request of the FIA ​​to the teams to carry out tests in view next year when the rear view mirrors will have to be larger by regulation. The International Federation would like to deliberate on the new measures within Zandvoort, after giving the teams time to evaluate different solutions.

The bottom slot puts the curls

Red Bull RB18: the complication of the bottom slot and the flow diverter much thicker than that of the Paul Ricard Photo by: Uncredited

Not even the umpteenth evolution of the bottom has escaped: in the sidewalk the slot in the central part becomes more and more complex: in addition to the curl that can be observed at the entrance to the hole, you can see the flap at the tail that arches downwards becoming both a flow diverter and a vortex generator.

After having tried to assimilate a concept of the fund similar to that of Ferrari, Red Bull preferred to give up the solution designed by Maranello, to evolve its idea with increasingly exasperated evolutions in an area of ​​the car that is very sensitive.

Two-in-one diverter from Venturi channels

The flow diverter in front of the Venturi channels did not go unnoticed: the RB18 had two which in France have become only one. The element seemed too weak and was reinforced with carbon skins over the weekend. Now it’s definitely thicker, almost like it’s become a kind of two in … one.

Will the RB18 be able to counter the pace of Ferrari on the track that on paper should enhance the qualities of the single-seater from Maranello?