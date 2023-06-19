At twenty-five Max Verstappen has the world in his hands. With the victory obtained yesterday in Montreal, he equaled Ayrton Senna, marching in broad strides towards his third world title. The advantage over a small, small Sergio Perez has risen to sixty-nine points, but in reality Max is already struggling against arithmetic alone when there are still three races to go before the halfway point of the season. The win in Montreal was Red Bull’s 100th success, and Christian Horner was quick to point out (with an easy calculation) that Verstappen contributed 41% to the team’s entry into the coveted three-digit club.

In addition to flurry of successes, related bi-weekly celebrations and the race towards the third world title, Max has conquered another milestone that no rider at his age has reached in the past. It is not a question of figures, but of a reality under everyone’s eyes. Verstappen has managed to become the absolute leader of the team over the course of eight years, and we are talking about a team that in the past has not failed to more or less covertly mock the opponents forced to guarantee pharaonic contracts to guarantee themselves a top driver. In his performance Max forced Helmut Marko and Christian Horner to change their attitude, becoming the most valuable asset of the entire Red Bull F1 project.

When in 2014 Sebastian Vettel packed his bags to move to Ferrari, Marko and Horner didn’t get upset much. “It wasn’t a problem – Marko declared at the time – we have Ricciardo and Kvyat will arrive, life goes on”. Despite the four consecutive world titles, Vettel had been considered replaceable, and curiously the seat vacated by Kvyat in Toro Rosso went to Verstappen. Today a similar scenario for Red Bull is simply unthinkable, losing Max would be a disaster and it is no coincidence that on March 3 last year the Marko-Horner tandem negotiated a contract extension that binds Verstappen to Red Bull until the end of 2028. Five-year renewal for a total of over 200 million euros. If Max today doesn’t decide the time for the briefings, the color of the car and the hospitality menu, it’s only because he’s not interested in doing so.

Verstappen solves problems, few in truth in this first part of the season in which the RB19 has almost always gone along with everything and everyone. But when Max is needed there is, as for example in the crucial qualifying sessions in Monaco and Montreal, passages in which Red Bull could have found themselves in the unprecedented role of hunter, but their reference driver took care of putting everything right. From what we saw in Canada, Verstappen could be called to overtime in the second half of the season, a scenario that may (slightly) worry Horner and not Max at all.

Aston Martin in Montreal confirmed an important step forward, and it was a shame to see Fernando Alonso forced to lift his foot for a long part of only the third stint.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, greets the Canadian crowd Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The alarms appeared indicating a problem with the fuel system – Mike Krack explained after the race – and when in doubt we asked Fernando to do the ‘lift and coast’ so as not to run any risks on the fuel front. The precaution cost us about two tenths a lap, but we will never know if Max slowed down or if we really would have been able to place ourselves closer behind him”.

The impression is that both Aston Martin and Mercedes are aiming decisively to catch up in terms of performance (Ferrari is still a step behind) but at the same time Max doesn’t seem to be worried. If he really is called to overtime, for Verstappen it could be more of an opportunity than a problem.