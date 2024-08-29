The lesson from Zandvoort must have been learned: Max Verstappen was unable to counter Lando Norris’s aggressive attack in the Dutch GP also due to an overly loaded aerodynamic configuration which penalised the RB20’s top speed too much.

At Monza, the world champion team showed up with a rear wing with minimal aerodynamic load: the design is the same as the solution seen at Spa-Francorchamps, in the last race before the summer break, but what distinguishes that configuration is a mobile flap that has been drastically cut with a wavy trailing edge, similar to what is often seen on the adjustable element of the front wing.

You can see two significant material removals that draw two very visible “waves” on each side, useful for drastically reducing the resistance to advancement on the long straights of the Stradale. Max Verstappen with Red Bull has not won a GP in five races and McLaren is confirming itself as the most competitive single-seater, capable of nibbling away important points not only in the Constructors’ World Championship.

In Monza, a reaction is expected from Milton Keynes, who in Holland used Max’s home race as an opportunity to gather important information and data by fielding two RB20s with rather different technical choices and set-ups.

In the temple of speed, Red Bull hopes to make the most of some obscure work that should allow the team to return to a competitive level to defend the lead in the two world championship standings.