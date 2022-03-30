Helmut Marko was the one who before the world championship did not see Ferrari as a great protagonist in the F1 world championship and now he has to deal with a very competitive F1-75. Indeed, speaking to Servus TV, the Red Bull-controlled television broadcaster admitted:

“Ferrari is a car that has always proved to be fast, in all conditions and regardless of the temperatures of the asphalt or the tires. Our machine is certainly more complex to fine-tune, but in Imola we will present ourselves with a weight loss. This should give us a significant advantage in terms of timing “.

The Red Bull team celebrates Max Verstappen’s success in the Saudi Arabian GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Christian Horner, during the tests in Baharain had denied that the RB18 was very overweight, believing that the weight gain of 3 kg to the minimum limit of 795 kg was already a good compromise: now we discover that the slimming cure should be about 8 kg.

Max Verstappen, therefore, at the GP of Emilia Romagna will find a single-seater on his hands that should be about 0 ”2 faster only for the weight loss, to which the advantages of the associated aerodynamic package could be added.

Ferrari, therefore, will be forced to pull out the first changes to counter the leap that will be made by the world champion team. A weight reduction of 8 kg must concern every aspect of the car and cannot be limited to a few details of the RB18.

We asked an F1 chief designer how much it would cost in the Budget Cap to remove a kilo of weight from a ground-effect car that should weigh 798 today? The answer was lapidary: “At least 250 thousand euros!”.

As if to say that the 8 kg diet, if it were to be confirmed, would cost Red Bull something like over 2 million euros!

Mattia Binotto is right to raise his ears to the FIA ​​controls so that the teams strictly respect the spending limits, because otherwise it is a moment to heavily condition the final result with different financial resources.