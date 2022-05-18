Red Bull has closed garages in the Barcelona pit lane. The reason? It is quite simple: the two RB18s will arrive in the night from Milton Keynes already raised, because the team used up to the last time to deliberate the last new parts, while the mechanics set up the cars in the assembly department.

In the Montmelò paddock there is a special air of expectation, as if it were the first day of school and not the sixth round of an F1 world championship that has already given an orientation to the season. Mercedes stopped at Paul Ricard with the W13 to make the second filming day with George Russell, while the trucks were on their way to Catalunya from Brackley.

Ferrari spent the day for commercial shooting last Friday in Monza with Charles Leclerc who was called to evaluate a series of useful solutions for the resolution of the new package that the Scuderia brought to Spain in an attempt to recover two tenths. that Red Bull earned and kept after Imola.

Aston Martin will field a car for Lance Stroll who abandons the double bottom to transmigrate to sloping bellies. In short, Barcelona calls and F1 responds with a series of innovations that will be introduced and that upset the cars we had discovered in the pre-season winter tests.

With all this turmoil, Red Bull could not stay behind: Adrian Newey’s engineers may not bring a package of updates like those of Ferrari and Mercedes, but certainly Milton Keynes did not remain idle with the aim of continuing. the slimming work of the RB18.

In Imola an important intervention on the bottom had allowed a saving of almost four kilos, while in Spain the changes will concern some mechanical parts to bring the car closer to the minimum weight of 798 kg.