Red Bull Racing will be among the first Formula 1 teams to unveil its new single-seater to chase the 2024 world titles and confirm itself as the dominator of this historical period after putting an end to the Mercedes epic that lasted from 2014 to 2021.

The team directed by Christian Horner will unveil its new weapon on 8 February, the day after the big Alpine presentation in which both the Formula 1 single-seater and the definitive version – livery included – of the A424 LMDh will be revealed which will take part in the WEC.

Red Bull, therefore, will be the first top team to show the shapes of its new car despite recently failing to pass the crash tests. This will be entrusted to the usual Max Verstappen – fresh three-time world champion after the 2023 season literally dominated since the first tests – and Sergio Perez.

The Mexican, however, will have to fight tooth and nail to demonstrate that he deserves the contract renewal and fend off the assaults of other drivers who have been coveting his seat for some time. First of all Daniel Ricciardo, but not only.

As for the event, the presentation, once again several doubts arise related to its nature. Over the past seasons, the Milton Keynes-based team has used the presentation of the car not to show it to the world, but to give visibility to sponsors and new technical partners.

In 2021 the presentation turned out to be an event to show the new title sponsor, Oracle, which still finds its place on the rear wing and sides of the single-seaters made by Adrian Newey's work group. In 2022, however, Red Bull presented the new partnership with Ford.

The American company, starting from 2026, will be the technical partner of the team and of Red Bull Powertrains, the new section of the Formula 1 team that will create the engines for the new era of the world champion Circus, making use of Ford's experience (even if this is to be understood as a commercial operation, rather than a purely technical one).

It is thus logical to think that the real RB20, heir to the extraordinary RB19 which won, or rather won by a landslide, the 2023 titles, will be truly visible in the three days of pre-season testing which will be carried out in Sakhir, Bahrain, shortly before the start of the season with the first of the 24 events always taking place on that track.

Red Bull will be the only top team to present the car in the first of the two weeks of February (5th to 14th) dedicated to presentations. Aston Martin will unveil the AMR24 on the 12th, Ferrari on the 13th while Mercedes and McLaren on February 14th, on Valentine's Day.