Red Bull Racing has no intention of stopping the development of the RB18: in Spain, the Milton Keynes team plans to recover a couple of kilos in lightening the car, after the four kilos weight loss diet carried out for Imola.

Even with the latest interventions, Adrian Newey’s car is not able to reach the minimum weight limit, although the lightening work proceeds incessantly on every detail that can be revised and corrected without generating reliability problems.

The image of Giorgio Piola shows us the front hub holder: the technicians did not redesign a fundamental element of the unsprung masses of the car, but after a careful CAD study they decided to intervene by removing material on some structural elements that have been made with a certain redundancy.

It is not surprising, for the simple fact that with the launch of a new regulation it is quite normal to start with pieces that ensure maximum safety of the seal, and then proceed with a refinement.

Red Bull RB18: here are the bellies even more stripped and the bottom that has been modified Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The bodywork of the sides was also further stripped and milled to gain some precious grams.

On the RB18 we can also see some changes to the bottom in front of the rear wheel: in Milton Keynes so far they have been the most effective in fighting porpoising, the annoying hopping on the straight that causes sudden drops in aerodynamic load.

Red Bull, on the other hand, has limited pumping by being able to afford lower ground clearance, generating greater downforce with the car body and allowing itself to have lighter and less resistant wings that have yielded significantly higher top speeds than those of the Ferrari.

Red Bull Racing RB18, detail of the rear wing with the most loaded flap Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Obviously, there has been an adaptation of the rear wing to the Catalan track which requires a medium-high downforce: the mobile flap, equipped with a showy nolder, is much higher than the one used in Miami.