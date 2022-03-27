The Red Bull is the car that has changed the most since its debut race in Bahrain: the RB18 that took pole position with Sergio Perez and the fourth place of Max Verstappen once again focused on the very low rear wing.

Red Bull RB18: wing with more spoon

Red Bull Racing RB18, detail of the lower rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Dutchman in free practice had chosen a decidedly more resistant main profile than that of his Mexican teammate, but then the Milton Keynes team focused on Checo’s version that allowed him to touch 334.1 km / h at the speed trap , just a kilometer less than the poleman, on his first start at the pole after 215 GP.

Red Bull RB18: modified beam wing

The search for maximum aerodynamic efficiency is a must for Adrian Newey who, even in Jeddah, did not hesitate to close the air vents on the sides of the RB18 cockpit, but Red Bull has also changed in the beam-wing, the rear wing. lower.

Red Bull has interpreted this concept differently from all the others that have limited themselves to using two flaps in cascade, one on top of the other. In Milton Keynes, on the other hand, the two profiles were placed one in front of the other to build a sort of double bottom, useful to help extract the flow from the diffuser.

Well, in Sakhir the second element of the beam wing had a much larger arc than the one adopted in Saudi Arabia with a shorter string with the intention of reducing drag.

Mercedes W13: locking from the bottom

Mercedes also intervened by unloading the rear wing of the W13: the technicians directed by Mike Elliott cut the mobile flap by removing the nolder and the central portion of the profile, but the music did not change on the silver arrow, highlighting that the aerodynamic locking does not come so much from the top of the car (which also affects it), as to the bottom that does not work as in the wind tunnel.

Mercedes W13, detail of the rear wing discharged into the mobile flap Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes is the F1 that suffers most from aerodynamic pumping at high speeds, accusing the sudden and sudden losses of aerodynamic load that make the car unstable. Lewis Hamilton tried to overturn the set-up of the W13, but didn’t get a spider out of the hole, giving, with his initiative, the feeling that Brackley’s team is also lacking safe driving at the moment.