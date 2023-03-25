What is the secret of Red Bull RB19? In the paddock, the story goes that Adrian Newey’s single-seater is able to simulate active suspension. The Formula 1 technical regulation prohibits the electronic control of the movement of the kinematic mechanisms and, since the FIA ​​did not find any device suitable for controlling the suspensions during the checks, it is reasonable to think that there is no “trick”.

This was confirmed by the two Red Bull engineers who landed in Maranello during the winter to reinforce the aerodynamic staff directed by Diego Tondi. And, then, it is legitimate to ask where the undisputed superiority of the RB19 comes from, capable of scoring one-two in the first two 2023 races held.

Red Bull RB19: here is the front suspension that has the arms inclined forward to have a longer wheelbase Photo by: George Piola

The suspensions, together with the aerodynamics (not so much extreme, but rather refined) contribute to making the Milton Keynes single-seater the F1 capable of turning more close to the asphalt, without the risk of damaging the bottom or the table by crawling with the metal skids that sparks fly.

Quite simply, Red Bull does not suffer from porpoising, while Ferrari, and not just the red one, are still afflicted by it. How did Milton Keynes bring a seemingly manageable phenomenon under control? This is the question many are trying to answer.

Red Bull RB19: here is the front suspension with a steeply inclined upper triangle Photo by: George Piola

Attention, in particular, was focused on the inclination of the upper suspension arms: even to the less attentive eyes it seemed clear how much the triangle had been inclined, reaching angles never seen before.

Two effects are sought: first, exploiting the anti-dive effect under braking, i.e. avoiding sinking of the nose in braking, helping to reduce pitching and, therefore, the transfer of loads to the front to the advantage of a set-up more stable.

Second, the arms are the first deflectors that the air encounters and, properly shaped, they help to pocket a clean flow in the Venturi channels to increase downforce.

In the rear, the opposite effect is sought, i.e. the anti-squat, to prevent the rear from… crouching under acceleration and, therefore, the triangle (or rather the two elements of the multilink) is very inclined forward “… but the two combined actions – reveals a chief designer – are not each worth 10% of the shocks of the suspensions, so the effect, however appreciable, is not continuous. Having harnessed the hopping counts much more”.

On closer inspection, however, Red Bull reveals an important change of the RB19 compared to the 2022 world champion car: looking at the images from above, you can see how the front suspension has been tilted forward, to move the front wheels away from the bellies and Venturi canals.

We don’t have precise measurements, but we can assume that the wheelbase has grown by about 30-40 millimetres. On the RB18 the front triangle arm was perpendicular to the frame, while now it is decidedly oriented forward and the other kinematic mechanisms have been redesigned as a result.

Eloquent drawing of George Piola, below, which superimposes the 2023 suspension in black on the 2022 suspension in red: the differences are appreciable. The advantage that Adrian Newey sought, therefore, was of an aerodynamic nature. Moving the front wheel away from the bellies reduces the possibility that the wake can “dirty” the flow intended for cooling the radiators and the channels for ground effect with harmful turbulence.

Red Bull Racing: this is how much the wheelbase of the RB19 has lengthened compared to the RB18 Photo by: George Piola

It must be said that with the W14, Mercedes sought a solution similar to that of Red Bull: instead of moving the front wheels forward, the attachment of the radiator vents moved backwards. The result, however, must not have been the same judging by the performance of the black arrow which has unsolved lay-out problems.

Here is in the comparison how far the bellies of the W14 have been set back compared to the W13 Photo by: George Piola

Upon closer inspection, the intervention on the R19 was even more subtle, because with this modification the center of aerodynamic pressure was also changed, adapting it to the needs of the new Pirelli tyres, designed to reduce the congenital understeer of 2022. In short, more downforce and less tire degradation.

If we add to this picture the ability of the staff directed by Pierre Waché to make the rear suspension “collapse” with progressive springing according to the load exerted, exploiting the Rake effect in reverse, an ever clearer picture emerges of a Red Bull who continues to refine concepts known to her with painstaking work.

Red Bull RB19: The mono-pylon saddle also holds a rear suspension arm Photo by: Uncredited

At the rear, the upper arm of the rear suspension is very high, given that it is anchored to the “saddle” of the mono-pylon, on two carbon keels that rise from the transmission box which at that point acts as a “cradle” for the single exhaust. In addition to the refinement of the construction that allows for weight savings, there is also a kinematic mechanism that tries not to take camber recovery to extremes.

We are talking about the angle (static camber) defined with the set-up which forces the tire to work at an angle in a straight line, to increase the tire footprint when cornering. But when the car is subjected to greater loads on the straight, such as when braking and accelerating, it can trigger an increase in tire wear and temperatures on the tread surface.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With good aerodynamics, the vertical thrust can be generated to transfer the energy necessary to the tires to work in the right temperature window and the suspensions contribute not only to laminar the flows for better efficiency but also to safeguard the life of the tyres. As you will have understood, you are looking for a mix that is difficult to achieve and for Red Bull today it is as if it had found the Holy Grail…