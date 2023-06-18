Red Bull maintains technical superiority in all track conditions. Pierre Waché’s engineers are very careful to avoid breaking that magical balance that allows Max Verstappen to continue to lay down the law in a championship that is literally dominated by the Dutch champion, while he is unable to keep up with the two-time world champion. Sergio Perez.

In Canada, the team from Milton Keynes didn’t bring any big news, limiting itself to a modification of the front wing to slightly increase the front load: the main profile, in fact, shows a greater blowing with the first flap. Looking carefully at the central part, it can be seen that the spoon under the muzzle is also a little more curved, increasing the flow rate under the body.

A small difference was also noted between the front wing configurations of Verstappen and Perez: between the nose and the last two flaps there are two different vertical profiles which separate the wing portion from the rest of the flap.