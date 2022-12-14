The relationship between Red Bull and the engine suppliers that have alternated over the years has not always been idyllic. After winning eight world titles for drivers and constructors (from 2010 to 2013). the relationship with Renault cracked due to the lack of competitiveness of the French company’s hybrid power units.

The notable crisis peaks between 2015 and 2018, complete with … Continue reading

#Red #Bull #talks #Ford #rebrand #engine