The Red Bull RB19s have a lot of downforce, but they fly straight. In short, they dominate in all aspects. It is no coincidence that in the first 12 races of the 2023 season they managed to win them all.

The peculiarity of the Milton Keynes single-seaters is under the magnifying glass of all the rival teams. How can Adrian Newey’s single-seaters be so effective both where the tracks require a high aerodynamic load and on the straights, where you need as little drag as possible?

The idea that has gained ground over the last few months is that the key to Red Bull Racing’s advantage in terms of DRS is the drag ratio between the rear wing and the beam wing.

The RB19s are very stable at the rear, so the team can use a less loaded wing than rival teams are forced to. This means that the rear wing contributes more to overall straight-line drag, so when DRS is activated, the system eliminates more drag.

At tracks where final downforce is more important than aerodynamic efficiency (such as in Hungary) Red Bull follows other teams in adopting a more heavily loaded rear wing for cornering performance advantages, which is why the advantage of the DRS is not as effective on that type of track.

Rival teams have started looking to develop their cars in the direction taken by Red Bull, but accept that reducing beam wings is tricky due to the amount of downforce they provide to help stabilize the rear.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache says there’s no deep secret to what his team has done, and that it’s surprising it took rivals so long to figure something out that, instead, his team has done since the start of the current ground effect era.

“The crazy thing is people are talking about it two years after we introduced it,” Wache told Motorsport.com. “We’ve had hundreds of tests from the FIA ​​to see if we’ve used a trick or something, and people [anche di recente] he doesn’t understand why on high-downforce tracks the advantage disappears. Ok, that means they haven’t figured it out yet. And that surprises us a lot.”

Andrea Stella fully spoke of this advantage achieved and maintained by Red Bull. The McLaren team principal underlined how, with high probability, this advantage of the Milton Keynes team will remain for some time.

“They seem to have been pursuing their concept for some time. I think they are benefiting from the experience they have gained developing this setup and I think it has become apparent over time.”

“I think all the teams are now trying to understand what can be exploited by developing the same style, the same type of direction introduced [da Red Bull]”.