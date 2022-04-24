After the podium ceremony on the Imola circuit, an almost unreal silence fell. To break the quiet only an ordinary chat, with the only exception of the Red Bull hospitality where Helmut Marko and Christian Horner toasted together with the whole team. The Max-Checo ‘double’ was not in the forecast on the eve and, above all, no one in the team would have ever imagined ending the Imola weekend with a ‘+38’ balance on Ferrari.

Such a surprising verdict took shape for many different reasons, but at the top of the list is the performance that the two RB18s confirmed in the 63 race laps completed today.

Verstappen and Perez were the fastest with the intermediate tires mounted at the start as well as with the slicks used after the nineteenth lap, interpreting very well the atypical conditions that characterized the Imola afternoon.

The race started on a humid but not very wet track, and ended on a dry but very cold asphalt. In this window of conditions the RB18 expressed itself better, no doubt about it, but this technical gap would not have been enough to tip the scales so much in the Red Bull direction.

After three races in which almost everything worked perfectly, in the waiting for Sunday at Imola, Ferrari left a lot on the road, with a mix of bad luck and mistakes that gave shape to a very different scenario compared to the expectations of the eve.

The most penalizing episode for the ‘red’ Sunday was the contact that put Carlos Sainz out of the race two corners after the start. The Spaniard yesterday in the sprint race confirmed himself in excellent shape and before the start he was very confident, the track conditions were in fact those in which he manages to stand out best, little grip and progressive improvement of the asphalt.

However, Carlos’ race lasted the time to get to the Tamburello, where Daniel Ricciardo rammed the Ferrari number 55, a small contact that was enough to send Sainz into a spin with the rear tires in the sand. Game over.

Leclerc obviously remained defending the colors of the Scuderia, but lap after lap an unexpected scenario took shape. After losing a position at the start (problem of many riders who started from the left side of the track) for Charles it was not only Verstappen who confirmed himself very fast, but also Perez, who 10th after 10th built a small safety margin on the Monegasque with which get to the pit stop.

The tire change could have been an asset, and instead today at Imola it was not as fast as on other occasions, playing overall in Perez’s favor. Leclerc has long invoked the arrival of the DRS, but the impression is that today he would not have been able to keep up with Perez, who in turn with the mobile wing could have said the about him in case of loss. of the location.

In a scenario now defined, the decision was made to stop Leclerc on lap 49, mounting a set of soft to aim for the fastest lap. Charles had previously asked to be able to mount a train of ‘reds’ to aim for the fastest lap, and just over ten laps from the end the team satisfied him with the aim of taking home the additional point. But missing, with great disappointment, was Leclerc, who made a mistake at the Variante Alta in an attempt to be able to undermine Perez.

Charles was lucky to be able to resume the race, but he left eight points on the road (the gap between third and sixth place) as well as the possibility of getting on the podium, albeit the lowest step.

It is Leclerc’s first mistake of the season, but quite heavy, especially considering his position in the standings and the awareness of being the only Ferrari on the track. Last year it was often stressed how much the team had grown in anticipation of a winning car, but today at Imola it was not so much the car that affected the final result, but Charles’s mistake and undoubtedly Sainz’s unfortunate circumstance.

Taking Red Bull superiority for granted, a third and fourth place would have given shape to a booty in defense, but still very useful in terms of ranking.

The Red Bulls instead relaunched in the Constructors’ classification (now he is -11 behind Ferrari) while Verstappen nibbled 19 points bringing his passive to -27 from Leclerc. Talking about numbers today doesn’t make much sense in absolute terms, but it’s an exercise that sets the trend. Imola cannot be considered a very representative weekend as regards the values ​​on the field, but it undoubtedly served Red Bull to regain confidence, safety and above all reliability, that is the variable that so far has been the most influential of all in drawing the general classification. .

“It’s a very long season – commented Christian Horner – and this weekend, one of the best ever for Red Bull, has given us a lot of confidence. Obviously, it was important for us to recover points against Ferrari, which we have done in both world classifications ”.

The season is long, very long, and there will still be weekends to forget on both fronts as well as triumphal weekends. Red Bull in Imola has recovered from the Bahrain debacle, now we go to Miami in a context to be discovered and ‘zero’ references, if not those that come from the virtual world …