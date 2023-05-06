The first day of free practice in Miami confirmed the expectations of the eve, with an extremely competitive Red Bull and a Ferrari chasing their rivals, without forgetting Aston Martin as the third wheel. The objective of the Ferrari is to continue to progress also thanks to the updates brought on the occasion of the American round, including a revised bottom and a new diffuser, constantly positioning itself as the second force of this world championship.

However, there is no shortage of unknowns for this weekend, starting with the asphalt, once again below expectations despite a new surface being laid in recent months. The track offers very little grip, especially outside the ideal line, so much so that the riders explained that they had the sensation of riding almost on intermediate tires rather than dry. Another central theme over the course of the weekend will be that of the track temperatures: in the first free practice session it reached 53°C, while in the afternoon session it dropped to around 37°C.

“The new tarmac is very smooth and slippery, offering little mechanical grip but at the same time good grip, which got better and better as the conditions got better. In addition to the increase in performance of the car this year, this has led to some overheating of the rear tyres,” explained Simone Berra, Pirelli’s Chief Engineer at the end of Friday. An equally interesting issue is that of graining, present above all on the front tyres, particularly stressed in the first sector.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

More than in the short distance, where the soft showed good resistance allowing more attempts to be completed, this aspect will be crucial in the race, when the limits in tire management by the cars come out, an element in which Ferrari has shown a certain difficulty in the (few) trials completed. The lack of support series such as Formula 2 and Formula 3 will clearly affect the rubberisation of the asphalt, but the track will continue to evolve throughout the weekend.

As could be expected, Red Bull once again proved to be the car to beat, both on the flying lap and over the long distance, making the difference especially in the first sector. In particular, Verstappen and Perez were able to bring significantly more speed than the other teams into the long turns seven and twelve, i.e. in those sections where it is important to have good overall stability and, above all, a precise front end.

The interesting aspect of Friday is that the best times of the riders didn’t come at the first attempt with a fresh set, but rather after several laps, a sign that the soft showed good resistance despite the peculiarities of the track. Undoubtedly it will be different in qualifying, but by observing the onboards and telemetry, interesting aspects emerged from the first day of practice.

Free practice comparison Miami Leclerc Verstappen Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

As in other rounds, Red Bull proved to be the most competitive team on the straights, with the RB19 setting the benchmark for the top teams, even over a rather short distance like that of the starting straight. Comparing also the references of Aston Martin, it is not difficult to think that in any case the Cavallino team has kept something more in its pocket in view of Saturday, as has already happened in other rounds of this start of the championship. On the other two sprints, the one that leads from turn 8 to turn 11 and the final one before the last braking point, Verstappen reported an advantage of 7 and 8 km/h respectively despite the fact that the Red did not show such a pronounced derating this time.

Another strong point for the RB19 is the rest of the first sector, in particular the section of the fast 4-5 sequence, where both Perez and Verstappen showed excellent reactivity even in the internal passage on the curb. An aspect that had already manifested itself on other occasions in this start of the world championship and, on a track like the one in Miami, could play an important role.

Although they are only free, there is however another element that is worth highlighting, namely the difference in trajectories when traveling the seven: Verstappen is able to keep narrower by covering fewer meters, while Leclerc opts for a wider trajectory near the curb outside, sacrificing mileage to maximize turn eight exit.

Free comparison Miami Leclerc Alonso Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

It is no coincidence that the Ferrarista reports a speed higher than eight, the curve that leads onto the next straight, but this is partly mitigated by what was lost in the previous stretch.

However, the red bike redeems itself above all in the slow section, the same one that had already given encouraging signs in Australia and Azerbaijan. This could be observed above all in the sequence 13-14-15-16, where the SF-23 performed well, probably also exploiting a slightly softer set-up on the suspension side. However, it remains interesting to observe the behavior in turn 12, the long stretch to the right where the Red Bull drivers are able to maintain good speeds while remaining closer to the inside wall, thus being able to cover fewer meters than their rivals.