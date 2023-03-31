Red Bull Racing intervened on the front wing of the RB19 to adapt the single-seater that is dominating the world championship to the characteristics of the Australian track. The Melbourne track requires a medium-high load so Pierre Waché’s technicians modified the last two flaps with a longer chord design and a higher incidence in search of more downforce in the front end.

Red Bull RB19: here is the new front wing modified in the last two flaps Photo by: George Piola

The aerodynamicists from Milton Keynes also worked on the connections of these two elements with the side bulkhead: the attempt is all too clear, namely to increase the “channel” which allows the air to be channeled towards the outside of the front wheel to increase the outwash effect.

Red Bull RB19: the detail of the connection of the flaps with the side bulkhead which generates a larger out-wash channel Photo by: George Piola

At the rear, the rear brake duct has also been slightly changed with a different cascade of flaps that characterizes this delicate area of ​​the car.

The image of George Piola taken in the pit lane before the first free practice session, it made it possible to discover another novelty which, until now, had remained hidden: Red Bull has decided to switch to Sparco’s seat belts from the beginning of the championship.

The world champion team is discovering the quality of the Piedmontese multinational: after supplying fireproof clothing to the two riders by developing a suit that is the lightest and most breathable, the Leinì-based company was also asked for seat belts which had been developed with McLaren.

Both the fabric of the belt and the tightenings have been lightened, supporting the struggle that Adrian Newey has carried out in lightening the RB19: the single-seater has come to be under the minimum weight of 798 kg, being able to have the ballast to balance in the best of modified the car, while last year’s RB18 had started the 2022 season almost twenty kilos overweight…