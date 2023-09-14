There is a fixed point, of absolute value, namely Max Verstappen. For the rest, Red Bull’s driver management, which also includes AlphaTauri, is decidedly complex and sometimes difficult to understand from the outside.

The impression is that the bet won with Verstappen has made the approach used with the Dutchman a guideline which in recent times has however shown many limitations. Following the need of the moment, the gut decisions “in or out”, led Red Bull to let go of drivers like Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly or Alexander Albon, only to then have to go on the market to contract Sergio Perez and Nyck De Vries , or recall Daniel Ricciardo.

Helmut Marko discusses with Christian Horner: are the drivers the topic? Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the same time, Marko’s management in recent years has certainly not been impeccable in scouting. His radars did not intercept Charles Leclerc, George Russell or Lando Norris, as well as Oscar Piastri. You can’t ask a program to have a maximum success rate, but in this case Red Bull missed an entire generation of great quality.

See also Djokovic challenges Rublev in the Italian morning: here is the Day 10 program Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Erik Junius

The injury that Ricciardo suffered in the Dutch Grand Prix offered Liam Lawson the chance to debut in Formula 1, an opportunity that the twenty-one year old New Zealander has so far exploited in the best possible way, putting the classic flea in Marko’s ear.

“He could soon become a full-time driver in F1,” the Red Bull consultant said recently, making the scenario a bit tricky, as Lawson’s eventual promotion to the starting role would mean the end of his relationship with Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda , a tandem that is currently waiting to be at the start of next season.

Marko also launched the usual digs at Perez, underlining his lack of consistency a few days after having taken his presence in Red Bull for certain in 2024. Speaking on an Austrian program on the ServusTV broadcaster, Marko however added the yet another cryptic sentence: “Perez has a contract until 2024, while Lando Norris is tied to McLaren until 2025. Too bad, because he would be one of the perfect candidates for Red Bull.”

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A not so veiled message, that of Marko, which cannot leave Norris indifferent, that is: if you free yourself, there is a place for you in Red Bull. It is certainly not an injection of confidence towards Perez, who is committed to carrying forward a difficult season. Since he had the chance of his career, being able to drive the best single-seater in the paddock, “Checo” has also had to live with constant pressure also amplified by public declarations.

Marko’s words implied that Perez will drive for Red Bull in 2024 only because there is a signed contract that requires it, and it is in this scenario that the Mexican driver will have to find the motivation to finish the current season and face the next.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

In terms of trust, the words of the “Doctor” are certainly not a great help, but at Red Bull it has been like this for many years, give or take. And the same criterion is adopted in AlphaTauri. Yuki Tsunoda arrived in the group thanks to Honda, but with his third season in Formula 1 coming to an end he doesn’t know if this ‘bonus’ will still be able to guarantee him a future.

The strategy of keeping everyone on their toes is the hallmark of Marko management. Faced with Verstappen’s availability, everything seems to become secondary, but year after year, having got our hands on the world champion increasingly emerges as the exception in an overall very problematic scenario.

The only team that has a junior team that guarantees two seats dedicated to young people, finds itself setting its sights on a driver from another team like Norris, after being forced to go on the market to secure first Perez and then De Vries. It is true that victory is the perfect medicine for all problems and, in fact, no one dares to question Red Bull’s driver management, but stripped of its trophies, a reality emerges that says something else entirely.