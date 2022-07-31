Red Bull Racing continues to compose its own engine department and does so by scoring another market hit, in the one dedicated to engineers, by hiring Phil Prew from Mercedes.

The Milton Keynes team, as mentioned, wants to enhance the Powertrains section in view of a partnership with Porsche that should be activated when the new era of Formula 1 starts, ie starting from 2026.

Red Bull is focusing its efforts on the market by attracting engineers from Brixworth, home of Mercedes’ power unit section. It has already done so over the past 12 months and is continuing to do so.

Among the engineers who arrived in Milton Keynes are Ben Hodgkinson, who since 2017 was head of mechanical engineering for Mercedes High Performance Powertrains after a 20-year period at the German company.

Motorsport.com has learned that Prew, a Formula 1 power unit expert and most recently chief engineer of Mercedes’ engine division, has accepted Red Bull’s offer to take a leading role in the project. thrusters.

The start date for Prew in Red Bull has not yet been announced. However, it is likely that, being a very important figure for Mercedes, he will have to serve the period of gardening leave before starting to work under the orders of Christian Horner.

Podium: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing, Lewis Hamilton, McLaren, Phil Prew, McLaren and Robert Kubica race engineer, Renault Photo by: Sutton Images

Prew has a long history in Formula 1 behind him. He spent 25 years in McLaren, then joining the Mercedes powertrain section starting in 2016, the year in which Nico Rosberg won the Drivers’ title.

Joining McLaren as a vehicle dynamics engineer in 1997, he then made a career of becoming a race engineer, principal race engineer and then chief engineer since early 2013.

Prew worked primarily with Lewis Hamilton as a race engineer for the Briton’s first world title in 2007, having held this role for David Coulthard and Juan Pablo Montoya.

Speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hinted at new signings for the engine project.

“The powertrains are going from strength to strength,” he said. “We’ve hired more people and recruits, which will be announced shortly, and that’s exciting for the project.”

“I think things are really taking shape. In Milton Keynes we have moved from an industrial estate or a few units of an industrial estate to a technology campus.”

“The group’s investment was significant”.

And he added: “The first engine will be firing up shortly. It has been a steep learning curve, but we have recruited phenomenal talent.”