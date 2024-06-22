Red Bull has won two of the last three races with Max Verstappen, but the Milton Keynes team seems to have lost the advantage that distinguished it at the start of the championship, when the RB20 was capable of scoring doubles even with Sergio Perez, leaving opponents at sidereal distances.

Now the most profitable single-seater (perhaps because it seems the most constant) is McLaren and Pierre Waché’s staff cannot stop the development of the car as was done last year at the beginning of the summer, because Ferrari and even Mercedes also want play the game that is fought in a window of a tenth of a second.

The Red Bull RB20 of Barcelona seen from above Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull introduced a major update package in Barcelona in an attempt to restore a technical edge that has gradually weakened. It is curious to note that the world champion team has tried to minimize the significance of the innovations, suggesting that these are solutions to secure reliability: we remember that the fourth power unit of the season has been removed for Verstappen, a sign that from the next the three-time world champion will be penalized.

The teams have learned to manage the rotations of the engines in a scientific way, so it means nothing that at the tenth GP of twenty-four the one-year limit has already been reached, but it is interesting to see that Red Bull is keen to point out that the modifications of Montmelò are aimed at the hottest races of the summer.

Red Bull RB20: Vertical grip is now narrower at the bottom and wider at the top Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Undoubtedly the cooling system divided into four stages has greatly complicated the task of extracting heat from the bellies, but the continuous refinement of the system shows the attempt to keep the most risky temperatures under control, while trying to improve aerodynamic efficiency, hoping to reduce the air vents on the sides of the bazooka.

If the horizontal mouth of the radiators has remained the usual one, it is not surprising that the vertical one grazing the frame has been changed: the section in the lower part has been reduced, while it has been slightly widened at the top. And if previously the intake had a rectangular shape, now it has a very different design between the bottom and the top, given that there is a protrusion at the bottom which increases the flow rate at the bottom, even if the air intended for cooling has not been reduced.

Red Bull RB20: the undercut of the belly is now even more excavated Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Indeed, the undercut has been further cleaned up, so that the belly laterally appears more slender in the undercut, allowing a greater passage of flow towards the rear in search of more efficiency.

At the rear there are other important interventions: in addition to the bonnet which has a more generous opening at the rear than usual, new side bulkheads of the rear wing can be seen: they now reach the maximum width allowed by the regulation, so also the two elements of the overlapping beam wings now have a greater downforce surface, to give more stability to the rear axle.

Red Bull RB20: Maximum clearance wing side bulkheads with more surface area beam Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The main innovation is not reported in the FIA ​​list, but concerns the much discussed front suspension: the kinematics of the pull rod scheme have not changed, but interventions have been made on the adjustment possibilities in the internal parts, after the RB20 showed its limits in attacking the highest curbs or asperities in the asphalt due to too rigid settings, necessary to maintain the height from the ground as close as possible to the track.

Red Bull RB20: new pull rod front suspension settings tested Picture of: Giorgio Piola

It is no coincidence that Verstappen complained a lot about the understeer in Friday’s free practice and Perez was “used” as a guinea pig to find the best set-up from which to begin development work with the new configuration. It will be interesting to find out what the effect of the night work on the simulator in Milton Keynes was…