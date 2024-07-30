A storm in a teacup: Sergio Perez remains in his place. The Mexican driver will regularly be in the cockpit of the Red Bull RB20 at the Dutch GP, when the F1 world championship resumes after the summer break.

There has been no official announcement, but Motorsport.com has learned that Checo will continue the season alongside Max Verstappen. Yesterday there was a long meeting with the team’s top brass and in the end both team principal Christian Horner and consultant Helmut Marko agreed that now is not the time to proceed with a driver change.

A clear turnaround that came when it seemed all done: the plans included Daniel Ricciardo’s return to the Milton Keynes team and Liam Lawson’s promotion to race driver at Racing Bulls. And, instead, somewhat surprisingly, the team principal told employees gathered at the factory last night that Perez will still be in his place.

Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Sunday’s result at Spa seemed to have definitively condemned the Mexican: second in qualifying, after Max’s penalty for changing his engine, he finished the Belgian GP eighth at the checkered flag, then benefiting from a position due to the exclusion of George Russell.

A placement not in line with the expectations of the team that sees its advantage in the Constructors’ championship eroded race after race, which has narrowed to 42 points over McLaren. The Woking team can count on Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, namely two strikers who since Imola have put in the bag 73 points more than the Red Bull driver duo.

There has been a turnaround after a start to the season in which Verstappen won seven GPs and Perez seemed to be firmly second in the drivers’ championship thanks to valuable one-two finishes and other placings achieved with the RB20.

Sergio Perez talks to Max Verstappen Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Then Adrian Newey’s seemingly unbeatable car entered a difficult phase: the developments brought gave the impression that they were more useful to solve reliability problems than to improve performance. The RB20 became difficult even for Max and Perez could no longer get anything right, adding to the lack of performance a series of accidents that affected the development budget of the car.

After the Spa GP, Daniel Ricciardo was seen conspiring in the paddock with Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies, almost as if they were finalizing the details of an operation that was about to come to fruition, especially since Sergio’s two-year renewal contract included a clause: it would be worthless if Max had accumulated a 100-point advantage over Checo in the drivers’ championship. It seemed like an absolutely safe margin, while today the gap has reached 146 points and Perez is even in seventh place in the world championship standings.

Damage to Perez’s Red Bull RB20 in Hungary Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A collapse, although it must be said that often in free practice the Mexican is used to carry out a myriad of set-up experiments in the hope of finding a setup useful for exploiting the full potential of the RB20 and often does not have the same first-choice material as Verstappen.

What made Red Bull change their mind remains a mystery for now, someone, wanting to make a joke, whispered that in Milton Keynes they didn’t feel like dropping Perez before the Mexican GP, ​​fearing unpredictable reactions from a very warm crowd that has always supported Checo in an extraordinary way. But with Mexico we arrive at October 27 and in between there are five races, that is to say half of the appointments that would remain to be held…