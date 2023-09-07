The question, first ironic then whispered, is now the subject of decidedly serious discussions among insiders. Will Red Bull be able to win all the Grands Prix on the 2023 calendar? “There are so many elements that determine a victory – commented Christian Horner – you have to take into account reliability, a little luck, the strategy, the pit-stops, the race pace, there are so many elements, and it suffices that one is not in his place to blow everything up”.

On the evening of March 5, in Bahrain, immediately after the conclusion of the first Grand Prix of the season, George Russell was the first to glimpse the scenario that took shape in the following months in the usual post-race interviews.

When asked who could have troubled Red Bull in the race for the world title, the Mercedes driver answered succinctly: “Red Bull has already got its hands on this championship, nobody will be able to fight with them this season. And I’m willing to bet they will win every single race. After seeing what they did today, I don’t think anyone will even be able to challenge them.”

It seemed like a joke, or at least a form of superstition, but in the 13 races held after that evening in Sakhir, Russell’s predictions were confirmed. The discussion has become serious, because over the course of 14 Grands Prix, held on different layouts and in different conditions, nothing has changed in terms of the fight for victory. There were no problems with reliability, handling, difficult tracks or adverse scenarios. “We haven’t dropped the ball – commented Horner – so far we have managed to work continuously at an incredibly high level, and this is something that has never been seen before”.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

If some opponents have begun to align themselves with Russell’s vision it is because race after race they have never glimpsed any cracks in a perfect mechanism, even on the reliability front so far there hasn’t been the slightest alarm. “We must also consider that the values ​​in terms of performance in the next races are destined to remain essentially the same – commented an engineer from an opposing team – developments will be few, in some cases completely absent, so it is difficult to hypothesize a small approach from those who pursue them”.

However, there is the parameter of unpredictability, in the form of a contact, a safety car entering the track at the wrong time or a driver error. “One day we will be beaten – commented Horner – it’s inevitable, it’s just a question of when it will happen. For our part, we will try to postpone that moment as much as possible. Race after race there is always a little more expectation to keep this extraordinary series of results alive, to think that we have won all 14 Grands Prix contested this season, and 24 of the last 25, well, that’s really incredible. We’re making history and it’s not often you get the chance to do that.”

There is a problem, however, in Milton Keynes. “At the beginning of the season we ordered a new piece of furniture, one for displaying trophies – confided Horner – but we’ve already filled it! We’ll have to place another order, but I think we’ll take care of it when the championship is over, I’m superstitious, and I don’t like empty wardrobes…”.