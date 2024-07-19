There is a modified RB20, just for Max Verstappen. Red Bull is making maximum effort to bring the Milton Keynes car back to the technical top of the Circus after McLaren seems to have completed an overtaking that at the beginning of the season seemed unthinkable.

The Dutchman has an 84-point lead over Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship, so the three-time world champion’s supremacy does not seem to be undermined, but supremacy in the constructors’ championship is far from certain if Sergio Perez continues not to contribute to the cause (Ferrari is 71 points behind and McLaren 78 points behind).

In Budapest we see a profoundly different RB20. Indeed, one could say that it represents a point of diversification with the construction philosophy of the 2024 car, with a rethinking of the aerodynamic concept carried forward this year, almost as if they wanted to pick up the thread of the discussion from the previous Red Bulls that had dominated the scene without competitors.

Red Bull Racing RB20 Technical Detail Picture of: George Piola

The most innovative aspect is the disappearance of the bazooka, the very visible element at the root of the engine cover: Enrico Balbo, head of aerodynamics, decided on a profoundly different solution, while not affecting the complex four-stage cooling system of the RB20. The conspicuous slimming of Max’s car behind the driver’s shoulders is striking, while at the same time showing sides that have been redesigned and that go in exactly the opposite direction.

Red Bull seems to be chasing aerodynamic efficiency in parallel with the perfect temperature control of the Honda power unit, in order to improve performance without affecting reliability. Let’s remember that Verstappen has already marked the fourth, and last, engine that can be mounted without penalty, while Sergio Perez has marked the fifth internal combustion engine and will pay the price on Sunday on the grid, so there is the awareness that the RB20 has offered extreme design solutions, showing weak points in temperature control that needed to be addressed.

And it is interesting to note that Pierre Waché, technical director of Milton Keynes, has decided to bring the “new” RB20 to Budapest on a track where the ability to dissipate heat is decidedly more important than the search for aerodynamic efficiency which at the Hungaroring becomes marginal in favour of the search for maximum downforce.

If Red Bull has no fears about reliability on the fearsome Hungarian track, it will be able to face the rest of the season with more peace of mind, taking care of only the aerodynamic development in detail. The Milton Keynes team, however, has also worked in depth in this area. The side has a completely different design: the trend since the beginning of the year had been to taper the belly design to reduce resistance. Verstappen’s RB20 has a more visible side wall than Sergio Perez’s (below left), to distance losses due to turbulence from the front wheel and facilitate heat dissipation.

Red Bull RB20: on the left the old belly entrusted to Perez and on the right the new one for Verstappen Picture of: George Piola

The update also includes a completely new front wing in all four elements: greater attention has been paid to the flap flexures, moving towards the development logic that has allowed Mercedes to find a good balance for the W15.

Red Bull RB20: first free practice session will feature comparative aerodynamic tests between the two development versions Picture of: George Piola

The wing design also influenced the lower arm of the front suspension which now has a re-profiled cover with the intent of favoring a different flow pattern. To complete the important package, we cannot forget the modifications to the brake ducts to ensure the necessary air flow to the discs and calipers.